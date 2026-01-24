Suryakumar Yadav Touches Team Staff's Feet After India's Win In Raipur - Watch Video

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSuryakumar Yadav Touches Team Staff's Feet After India's Win In Raipur - Watch Video

After a string of low scores, Suryakumar Yadav returned to form at the perfect moment, anchoring the chase alongside Ishan Kishan.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 10:32 AM (IST)

In a heartwarming display of humility that has gone viral across social media, Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav was seen touching feet of team staff member Raghu following India's seven-wicket win over New Zealand in IND vs NZ 2nd T20I in Raipur on Friday.

The gesture came after Suryakumar finally silenced his critics with a vintage performance. Chasing a daunting target of 209, world's top-ranked T20 batter looked like his old self, dismantling the Kiwi bowling attack with his signature 360-degree strokeplay.

After a string of low scores, "SKY" returned to form at the perfect moment, anchoring the chase alongside Ishan Kishan. His blistering half-century was punctuated by audacious scoops and wristy flicks, proving that the captaincy hasn't dulled his flair.

As the winning runs were hit, ensuring a 2-0 series lead for India, a jubilant Surya headed straight to the dugout, where he sought the blessings of "Raghu", team India's veteran throwdown specialist.

Who is Raghu?

Raghvendra Dwivedi, popularly known as "Raghu," is the unsung architect behind many of India's greatest batting masterclasses.

He is Team India's long-serving throwdown specialist and legendary for his ability to bowl relentless, high-speed, and pinpoint accurate deliveries in the nets using a "sidearm" tool.

From Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli and now Suryakumar Yadav, the world's best batters credit Raghu for sharpening their reflexes against elite pace.

Humble Beginnings

Rising from a modest background, Raghu traveled to Mumbai to pursue cricket but eventually found his calling in assisting the national team. He has been a constant presence in the dressing room for over a decade, playing a vital behind-the-scenes role in major triumphs, including India's recent World Cup victories.

For a captain like Suryakumar to show such reverence highlights the deep-rooted culture of gratitude within the current Indian setup, acknowledging the "men behind the machine" who prepare them for battle.

Published at : 24 Jan 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
