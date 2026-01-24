WATCH: Warm Hugs, Back Pats And Big Smiles In Indian Dugout After Ishan Kishan's Innings

India found themselves under pressure early in their chase of 209 in India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I. Both openers were dismissed cheaply, with Sanju Samson managing 6 and Abhishek Sharma falling for a duck, leaving the hosts in a tricky situation.

With the innings wobbling, Ishan Kishan walked in at number three and turned the game on its head.

Batting with freedom and confidence, Kishan took the attack to New Zealand bowlers from the outset. He blazed his way to 76 off just 32 deliveries, hammering 11 fours and four sixes at a strike rate well above 200, completely changing the complexion of the chase.

Suryakumar Yadav embraces Kishan

At the other end, skipper Suryakumar Yadav began cautiously before upping the tempo.

Together, the duo stitched a stunning 122-run partnership in just 48 balls, swinging momentum decisively India's way.

Although Ish Sodhi eventually ended Kishan's stay at the crease, the damage had already been done. As Kishan headed back, Suryakumar stepped forward to greet him with a warm hug.

Best video on the internet : India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I



- Suryakumar Yadav touches Raghu's feet, whose role is crucial in his comeback.

- Captain Surya hugs Ishan Kishan

- Hardik Pandya hugs Ishan Kishan

- Abhishek Sharma appreciates Ishan

Gambhir's show of appreciation

Ishan Kishan's dismissal coincided with the drinks break, allowing head coach Gautam Gambhir to come onto the field.

Gambhir patted the left-hander on the back, visibly pleased with the impact of his knock. Back in the dugout, Kishan received an equally warm reception from his teammates.

Gautam Gambhir and SuryaKumar Yadav appreciating Ishan kishan knock after benching/dropping him for more than a year... #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/RHEjkueX1z — Imtiaz (@CricImtiaz) January 23, 2026

India wins 2nd T20I, take 2-0 lead

India secured a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I, taking an unbeatable 2-0 lead in five-match T20I series. Chasing a target of 209, India’s aggressive batting and disciplined bowling proved too strong for Black Caps, moving them closer to a series win with three more games remaining.