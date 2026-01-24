Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Warm Hugs, Back Pats And Big Smiles In Indian Dugout After Ishan Kishan's Innings

WATCH: Warm Hugs, Back Pats And Big Smiles In Indian Dugout After Ishan Kishan's Innings

Batting with freedom and confidence, Ishan Kishan took the attack to New Zealand bowlers from the outset. He blazed his way to 76 off just 32 deliveries.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 09:54 AM (IST)

India found themselves under pressure early in their chase of 209 in India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I. Both openers were dismissed cheaply, with Sanju Samson managing 6 and Abhishek Sharma falling for a duck, leaving the hosts in a tricky situation.

With the innings wobbling, Ishan Kishan walked in at number three and turned the game on its head.

Batting with freedom and confidence, Kishan took the attack to New Zealand bowlers from the outset. He blazed his way to 76 off just 32 deliveries, hammering 11 fours and four sixes at a strike rate well above 200, completely changing the complexion of the chase.

Suryakumar Yadav embraces Kishan

At the other end, skipper Suryakumar Yadav began cautiously before upping the tempo.

Together, the duo stitched a stunning 122-run partnership in just 48 balls, swinging momentum decisively India's way.

Although Ish Sodhi eventually ended Kishan's stay at the crease, the damage had already been done. As Kishan headed back, Suryakumar stepped forward to greet him with a warm hug.

Watch Video

Gambhir's show of appreciation

Ishan Kishan's dismissal coincided with the drinks break, allowing head coach Gautam Gambhir to come onto the field.

Gambhir patted the left-hander on the back, visibly pleased with the impact of his knock. Back in the dugout, Kishan received an equally warm reception from his teammates.

India wins 2nd T20I, take 2-0 lead

India secured a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I, taking an unbeatable 2-0 lead in five-match T20I series. Chasing a target of 209, India’s aggressive batting and disciplined bowling proved too strong for Black Caps, moving them closer to a series win with three more games remaining.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 24 Jan 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Vs New Zealand Ishan Kishan IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I IND Vs NZ
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Insulting, Frankly Appalling': Starmer Slams Trump's Remarks On Nato Troops In Afghanistan
'Insulting, Frankly Appalling': Starmer Slams Trump's Remarks On Nato Troops In Afghanistan
World
Ukraine, Russia Hold Talks In Abu Dhabi, But No Breakthrough As Kyiv Resists Demands Over Donbas
Ukraine, Russia Hold Talks In Abu Dhabi, But No Breakthrough As Kyiv Resists Demands Over Donbas
India
Republic Day Terror Plot Foiled As 4 BKI Terrorists Arrested In Punjab; 2.5 Kg RDX, Pistols Seized
Republic Day Terror Plot Foiled As 4 BKI Terrorists Arrested In Punjab; 2.5 Kg RDX, Pistols Seized
Cities
'Stripped, Urinated On': BJP MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari Booked After Man Alleges Kidnapping, Assault
'Stripped, Urinated On': BJP MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari Booked After Man Alleges Kidnapping, Assault
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget