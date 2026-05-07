IPL Toss Coin Has Unique History - Know What Makes It So Special

In cricket, the toss often plays a decisive role, and its importance becomes even greater in the Indian Premier League, especially during evening matches where dew can heavily influence the outcome.

Over the years, the IPL toss coin has occasionally sparked discussions and controversies among fans, but very few know what the coin is actually made of or how it differs from the ones used in international cricket.

What Does IPL Toss Coin Look Like?

The toss coin used in IPL matches carries a bold “H” for Heads and “T” for Tails at the center. The letters are usually placed inside a dark circular background, giving the coin a distinctive glossy appearance. Its design often changes depending on the league’s title sponsor or official broadcast partner, with sponsor branding frequently engraved on the coin as well.

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What Metal Is the IPL Toss Coin Made Of?

According to reports, the Indian Premier League (IPL) toss coin is generally made using a mix of copper and nickel, while some versions also feature gold plating for a premium finish. The coin reportedly weighs around 10 to 12 grams.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) specially commissions these coins every season with customized designs. Usually, around 20 to 25 coins are prepared for a single Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, with two coins assigned to each venue. Reports suggest that the cost of one such coin can range between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000.

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