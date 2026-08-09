BCCI To Seek Modi Govt Approval For Bangladesh Tour, Afghanistan Series On Standby

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI seeks government clearance for proposed Bangladesh white-ball tour.

Tour remains uncertain, despite improving India-Bangladesh cricketing relations.

Afghanistan series is an alternative if Bangladesh tour unapproved.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to approach the Indian government for clearance over the proposed six-match white-ball tour of Bangladesh, according to reports. The series, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, is currently scheduled between August 29 and September 15.

The tour remains uncertain, with the BCCI yet to receive the necessary approval. The development comes amid improving cricketing ties between India and Bangladesh after a period of political tension between the two countries.

BCCI Yet To Get Clearance For Bangladesh Series

According to Times Now, the BCCI is expected to seek clarity from the Indian government before taking a final call on the tour.

A BCCI source said the board cannot decide on the proposed series independently and will approach the government shortly.

"We are working on it and will seek permission and clarity as far as the Bangladesh tour is concerned. We can't take any decision on our own at this stage. No decision has been taken yet, but we will soon approach the government," the source said.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reserved August 29 to September 15 for India's visit. The proposed schedule includes three ODIs and three T20Is.

The series was originally scheduled for August 2025 but was postponed after the BCCI and BCB agreed to move it to September 2026.

Recent developments have revived hopes that the tour could finally take place. BCB president Tamim Iqbal has also been working to keep the series on track, with his recent visit to India adding to the discussions.

India-Bangladesh Cricket Ties Show Signs Of Improvement

The proposed tour comes after a difficult period in relations between the two cricket boards.

Tensions increased during the political turmoil in Bangladesh under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. The situation also affected cricketing ties after Bangladesh declined to travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup, citing security concerns.

Relations have since shown signs of improvement under Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. India has resumed issuing tourist visas to Bangladeshi citizens, while India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, has reportedly been given Cabinet rank.

India has also invited Rahman to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in September.

Despite the improving diplomatic environment, the proposed cricket tour remains subject to approval from the Indian government.

Afghanistan Series Could Replace Bangladesh Tour

The August 29 to September 15 window has also created another option for India.

If the Bangladesh tour fails to receive government clearance, India are expected to host Afghanistan for a three-match limited-overs series in New Delhi during the same period.

However, the Afghanistan series would be postponed if India travel to Bangladesh.

With the proposed departure for Bangladesh understood to be around August 28, the BCCI and BCB are facing a tight timeline to finalise the arrangements.

India last toured Bangladesh in 2022. The hosts won the three-match ODI series 2-1 before India responded with a 2-0 victory in the Test series.

For now, the Bangladesh tour remains in the balance, with the BCCI waiting to seek clarity from the Indian government before making a final decision.