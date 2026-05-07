Is David Warner Going To Jail? Aussie Icon Admits To Drink & Drive - Check Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom David Warner accepts responsibility for drink-driving incident.

He admitted making a reckless decision to drive.

Warner consumed wine before the Easter holiday incident.

His legal team seeks leniency in court.

David Warner Drink & Drive Case: David Warner is set to accept full responsibility for the decision to drive after consuming wine during an Easter trip to Sydney. The former Australian Test opener was charged with mid-range drink-driving after allegedly blowing more than twice the legal limit on April 5. The matter was mentioned at Waverley Local Court on Thursday in his absence.

A Foolish Plan A

The cricketer’s legal representative, Bobby Hill, informed the court that his client acknowledges the gravity of the situation. Hill explained that the veteran batsman had chosen a poor course of action following a social gathering.

"He knows what he did was wrong. He accepts that was a reckless decision, a foolish decision to get in his car instead of taking an Uber. He had enjoyed three glasses of wine at a friend's apartment before making that decision," Hill was quoted by cricket.com.au.

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Easter Sunday Celebrations

The incident occurred while Warner was at home during a break from his captaincy duties with the Karachi Kings. His lawyer noted the timing of the event during the Easter holidays while addressing members of the press.

"It's not a crime to have a glass of wine on the day of the lord's resurrection. In fact, some would consider that completely appropriate. His crime is … choosing a foolish plan A instead of a plan B," he told reporters.

Remorse and Legal Arguments

Legal representations have been made to the police regarding the timing of the breathalyser tests administered on the night. Warner’s last drink was reportedly taken just eleven minutes before he was stopped by the local authorities.

"The cricket star is remorseful, which is why he will ask for leniency but expects to be punished as any other NSW citizen would be," Hill explained while discussing the upcoming legal proceedings in June.

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Impact on Captaincy

The arrest has placed Warner’s leadership role with the Sydney Thunder under significant pressure. Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon previously stated that the player's future as captain would be "worked through" at a later date.

Warner returned to the Pakistan Super League to finish his campaign following the initial charge. His legal matter is scheduled to return to the Waverley Local Court on June 24 for further consideration by the police.