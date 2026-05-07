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HomeSportsCricketWill Hardik Pandya Play RCB vs MI Match? Check Latest Health Update

Will Hardik Pandya Play RCB vs MI Match? Check Latest Health Update

Mumbai Indians face a steep climb to IPL 2026 playoffs. Currently 9th with 6 points from 10 games, they must win all four remaining matches.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 07 May 2026 09:24 PM (IST)

For Mumbai Indians, every remaining fixture has now become a must-win encounter as they fight to stay alive in the playoff race. Their next challenge comes against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 10, and ahead of the crucial clash, the franchise has received a positive update regarding captain Hardik Pandya.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Hardik is expected to reach Raipur soon after missing the initial trip with the rest of MI squad. The all-rounder, who sat out the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants due to a back issue, is reportedly recovering well. Several other MI players are also set to travel to Raipur alongside him.

Also on ABP Live | BCCI Tightens Rules For IPL Players; Hardik, Arshdeep Among Those Under Watch

Will Hardik Play Against RCB?

Hardik Pandya is likely to take part in Mumbai Indians’ practice session on May 8, after which the team’s medical staff will assess his fitness and take a final call on his availability for the RCB match.

Despite the team’s difficult season, sources indicate that the management is not considering any mid-season changes and will review matters only after the campaign concludes.

Updates on Suryakumar and Bumrah

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav recently became a father after his wife Devisha Shetty gave birth to a baby girl. Reports suggest that the MI management has left the decision regarding his participation against RCB entirely up to the batter.

There has also been no major development regarding Jasprit Bumrah. However, some experts believe Mumbai’s playoff hopes are now extremely slim and feel the franchise may consider managing Bumrah’s workload with upcoming Team India commitments in mind.

How MI can qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians face a steep climb to IPL 2026 playoffs. Currently 9th with 6 points from 10 games, they must win all four remaining matches against RCB, PBKS, KKR, and RR to reach 14 points. Even then, qualification depends on a massive Net Run Rate boost and other top teams dropping points. One more loss will mathematically eliminate them.

Before You Go

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Published at : 07 May 2026 09:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB Vs MI Hardik Pandya Health Update IPL Hardik Pandya IPL 2026
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