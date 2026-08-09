Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India chased 207, Jaiswal and Gill provided strong start.

Sri Lanka XI took wickets, making India's chase difficult.

Mohammed Siraj then delivered an unbeaten 32-run cameo.

India vs Sri Lanka Warmup Test: Mohammed Siraj produced an unexpected batting masterclass to rescue India from a tense chase and secure a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka XI in their three-day warm-up game on Sunday. Set 207 to win, India appeared to be heading towards a nervy finish after Sri Lanka XI kept striking at regular intervals. But Siraj dramatically changed the complexion of the chase with a stunning unbeaten cameo, smashing four sixes to take India over the line with three deliveries to spare.

The victory gives India valuable match practice ahead of their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins on August 15.

Jaiswal, Gill Provide India With Strong Start

India began their chase positively, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill putting together an important partnership at the top of the order.

Jaiswal scored a fluent 61, while Gill contributed 44 as India established a strong platform.

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However, Sri Lanka XI fought their way back into the contest by picking up wickets at regular intervals.

With the required runs still on the board and India's middle order under pressure, the hosts looked capable of dragging the game towards a draw. That was when Siraj produced a remarkable intervention.

Siraj Unleashes Six-Hitting Spree To Seal Victory

Promoted into the role of unlikely finisher, Siraj smashed his way to an unbeaten 32 from just 15 deliveries.

The fast bowler's innings featured four towering sixes, with three of them arriving in the final over of the match.

Siraj responded by taking the attack apart, completing the chase in spectacular fashion. India eventually reached the target of 207 with three balls remaining, sealing a six-wicket victory.

Siraj's late assault turned what had been an increasingly tense chase into an emphatic finish. His power-hitting also provided an entertaining reminder that India's lower order can contribute with the bat when required.

With the warm-up fixture now completed, India will turn their attention towards the two-Test series. The first Test begins on August 15, giving the visitors a short window to assess conditions and finalise their plans.