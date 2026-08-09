IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketSarfaraz Khan Returns! Replaces Injured Sai Sudharsan In India’s Sri Lanka Test Squad

Sarfaraz Khan Returns! Replaces Injured Sai Sudharsan In India’s Sri Lanka Test Squad

Sarfaraz Khan will join Team India in Colombo before the squad travels to Galle for the opening Test. He last played a red-ball international match in 2024.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 08:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sarfaraz Khan replaces Sai Sudharsan for Sri Lanka Test series.
  • Sudharsan ruled out due to right toe stress reaction injury.
  • Sarfaraz joins Indian team in Colombo before Galle Test match.

Colombo: Right-handed batter Sarfaraz Khan has been named as a replacement for injured left-handed batter B Sai Sudharsan in India’s squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Sudharsan has been ruled out of the entire two-game series due to a right toe stress reaction. He was undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. While the BCCI confirmed that Sudharsan is making significant progress in his recovery, he remains unfit to take the field.

"Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka. The left-handed batter, who has been at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, has made significant progress in his recovery from the right toe stress reaction and is recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring his progress," the BCCI said in its official statement.

Sarfaraz, who’s adept at handling pacers and spinners, will join Team India in Colombo before the squad travels to Galle for the opening Test, starting on August 15. In six Tests, Sarfaraz has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.1 and highest score of 150.

He was in India's squad for the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, but did not feature in any of the five games. Sarfaraz was also part of the India A team during the England tour but wasn’t included in the main Test squad for the five-series trip in June-July 2025.

The second and final Test of the series will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23 to 27. Currently at fifth spot on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, India needs a strong outing against sixth-ranked Sri Lanka to boost their chances of reaching the final.

Updated India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Sarfaraz Khan added to the India Test squad?

Sarfaraz Khan was named as a replacement for the injured left-handed batter B Sai Sudharsan. Sudharsan was ruled out of the series due to a right toe stress reaction.

What injury led to B Sai Sudharsan's withdrawal from the squad?

B Sai Sudharsan was ruled out of the series due to a right toe stress reaction. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation and making significant progress in his recovery.

When and where will the Test series against Sri Lanka take place?

The first Test starts on August 15 in Galle, and the second Test will be played from August 23 to 27 in Colombo. It is a two-match series.

What is Sarfaraz Khan's previous Test cricket record?

Sarfaraz Khan has played six Tests, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.1. His highest score in Tests is 150.

Published at : 09 Aug 2026 08:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sarfaraz Khan Shubman Gill India VS Sri Lanka Sai Sudharsan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Sarfaraz Khan Returns! Replaces Injured Sai Sudharsan In India’s Sri Lanka Test Squad
Sarfaraz Khan Returns! Replaces Injured Sai Sudharsan In India’s Sri Lanka Test Squad
Cricket
Siraj Turns Heroic Finisher! Smashes Three Sixes In Last Over As India Beat Sri Lanka XI In Thriller
Siraj Turns Heroic Finisher! Smashes Three Sixes In Last Over As India Beat Sri Lanka XI In Thriller
Cricket
Maiden Kings! Top 5 Bowlers With Most Maiden Overs In Test Cricket
Maiden Kings! Top 5 Bowlers With Most Maiden Overs In Test Cricket
Cricket
BCCI To Seek Modi Govt Approval For Bangladesh Tour, Afghanistan Series On Standby
BCCI To Seek Modi Govt Approval For Bangladesh Tour, Afghanistan Series On Standby
Advertisement

Videos

Jharkhand: Jharkhand Government Holds Third Round of Talks With Student Groups Ahead of Assembly Gherao
Iran: New Video of Iran’s Mustafa Khamenei Raises Fresh Questions Over His Health
Uttar Pradesh Politics: Yogi Government Launches ‘Mission Gen-Z’ Ahead of 2027 UP Assembly Elections
Aviation: Air India Turbulence Incident Under DGCA Probe, Captain’s Drug Test Reportedly Being Examined
Jharkhand Politics: BJP Claims Rahul Gandhi Pressuring Hemant Soren Over JPSC-JSSC Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget