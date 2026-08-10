Trump May Drop Iran Nuclear Deal Push If Tehran Reopens Strait Of Hormuz: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump may abandon nuclear deal for open Strait.

Iran demands payments, sanctions relief for Strait reopening.

Washington rejects Iran's demands; Trump faces political pressure.

US President Donald Trump may be willing to abandon efforts to secure a formal nuclear agreement with Iran if Tehran agrees to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Trump May Prioritise Strait Reopening

Rather than insisting on a comprehensive nuclear deal, the Trump administration could accept the restoration of shipping through the strategic waterway as the basis for ending its military campaign in the region and extending the existing ceasefire, the report said.

Citing US officials, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump has spent weeks preparing for such an outcome and has privately told senior aides that he could walk away from negotiations without securing a new nuclear agreement with Tehran.

The development comes as Iran has laid out a long list of demands for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, including billions of dollars in payments, an end to the US naval blockade, withdrawal of American forces from the region, sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Iran's Demands Complicate Talks

The demands have narrowed Washington's diplomatic options and suggest that Tehran could be preparing for a prolonged confrontation rather than seeking a quick settlement, according to the report.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime passage between Iran and Oman, has emerged as a key source of leverage for Tehran. Missile and drone attacks have disrupted commercial traffic through the waterway, causing shipping delays and affecting global markets.

Iran closed the waterway after the war began in February and has insisted that US warships and allied vessels should not be allowed to pass through it. Tehran has also sought payments from commercial vessels using the route.

Washington has rejected both the restrictions and any attempt by Iran to impose tolls, according to US officials cited by The Wall Street Journal.

Trump Under Pressure Over Strait

Trump has repeatedly claimed in recent weeks that the Strait of Hormuz was fully open, but those claims have repeatedly proved premature.

US petrol prices also remain significantly higher than before the conflict began in late February. With the US midterm elections less than three months away, Trump is under pressure to convince voters that the military campaign achieved its objectives.