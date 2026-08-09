India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsWATCH: PM Modi Meets India's Commonwealth Games Medallists In Special Interaction

WATCH: PM Modi Meets India's Commonwealth Games Medallists In Special Interaction

PM Modi met India's Commonwealth Games medallists after their historic Glasgow campaign, praising their achievements while calling for stronger support for Indian sport.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 07:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi met Commonwealth medallists, congratulating their impressive performance.
  • Medallists shared experiences; praised PM's humility and interaction.
  • India's fourth-place finish showcased depth, broadening sporting base.

PM Modi Commonwealth Medallists: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's medal winners from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, congratulating the athletes for their impressive performances and acknowledging their contribution to Indian sport. India finished fourth in the overall standings at the Glasgow Games, producing a notable campaign despite the absence of several sports that have traditionally delivered a large share of the country's medals.

PM Modi Praises Commonwealth Athletes

During his interaction with the athletes, Modi emphasised the importance of encouraging sporting participation across the country.

He called for continued support for athletes from different disciplines while underlining the need to create an environment that motivates more youngsters to take up sport.

Read More: Siraj Turns Heroic Finisher! Smashes Three Sixes In Last Over As India Beat Sri Lanka XI In Thriller

The meeting gave the medallists an opportunity to share their experiences with the Prime Minister and reflect on their achievements at the Games.

Boxer Sakshi Choudhary, who was among India's gold medallists, spoke about the significance of the interaction and described the experience as a memorable one for the athletes.

"We, all the Commonwealth Games medallists, were invited by our honourable Prime Minister. We feel extremely proud, and it was a wonderful experience meeting him. He is very humble, and we were very happy to meet him."

PM Modi Delivers Message To India's Sporting Community

Prime Minister Modi also shared a message encouraging Indians to continue backing the country's athletes. In a video posted on social media, he said:

"Those who play, will flourish. Always cheer for Bharat. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

India's fourth-place finish was particularly noteworthy because the country's campaign came without some of its established medal-producing disciplines.

That created an opportunity for athletes from other sports to step forward and contribute to the overall tally.

The performances in Glasgow could therefore prove significant as India looks to broaden its sporting base and develop greater depth across disciplines.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did PM Modi meet recently regarding sports achievements?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's medal winners from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He congratulated them for their impressive performances and acknowledged their contribution to Indian sport.

What was India's overall standing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games?

India finished fourth in the overall standings at the Glasgow Games. This was a notable campaign despite the absence of several sports that traditionally deliver many medals.

What message did PM Modi convey to India's sporting community?

PM Modi encouraged Indians to continue backing the country's athletes, stating,

How did the Commonwealth Games medallists react to meeting PM Modi?

Boxer Sakshi Choudhary described the experience as a memorable one, stating that the medallists felt extremely proud to meet him. She also mentioned that the Prime Minister was very humble.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 09 Aug 2026 07:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
CWG Commonwealth Games 'Narendra Modi'
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
WATCH: PM Modi Meets India's Commonwealth Games Medallists In Special Interaction
WATCH: PM Modi Meets India's Commonwealth Games Medallists In Special Interaction
Sports
Siraj Turns Heroic Finisher! Smashes Three Sixes In Last Over As India Beat Sri Lanka XI In Thriller
Siraj Turns Heroic Finisher! Smashes Three Sixes In Last Over As India Beat Sri Lanka XI In Thriller
Sports
Maiden Kings! Top 5 Bowlers With Most Maiden Overs In Test Cricket
Maiden Kings! Top 5 Bowlers With Most Maiden Overs In Test Cricket
Sports
BCCI To Seek Modi Govt Approval For Bangladesh Tour, Afghanistan Series On Standby
BCCI To Seek Modi Govt Approval For Bangladesh Tour, Afghanistan Series On Standby
Advertisement

Videos

Jharkhand: Jharkhand Government Holds Third Round of Talks With Student Groups Ahead of Assembly Gherao
Iran: New Video of Iran’s Mustafa Khamenei Raises Fresh Questions Over His Health
Uttar Pradesh Politics: Yogi Government Launches ‘Mission Gen-Z’ Ahead of 2027 UP Assembly Elections
Aviation: Air India Turbulence Incident Under DGCA Probe, Captain’s Drug Test Reportedly Being Examined
Jharkhand Politics: BJP Claims Rahul Gandhi Pressuring Hemant Soren Over JPSC-JSSC Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget