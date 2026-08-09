WATCH: PM Modi Meets India's Commonwealth Games Medallists In Special Interaction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi met Commonwealth medallists, congratulating their impressive performance.

Medallists shared experiences; praised PM's humility and interaction.

India's fourth-place finish showcased depth, broadening sporting base.

PM Modi Commonwealth Medallists: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's medal winners from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, congratulating the athletes for their impressive performances and acknowledging their contribution to Indian sport. India finished fourth in the overall standings at the Glasgow Games, producing a notable campaign despite the absence of several sports that have traditionally delivered a large share of the country's medals.

PM Modi Praises Commonwealth Athletes

During his interaction with the athletes, Modi emphasised the importance of encouraging sporting participation across the country.

He called for continued support for athletes from different disciplines while underlining the need to create an environment that motivates more youngsters to take up sport.

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The meeting gave the medallists an opportunity to share their experiences with the Prime Minister and reflect on their achievements at the Games.

Boxer Sakshi Choudhary, who was among India's gold medallists, spoke about the significance of the interaction and described the experience as a memorable one for the athletes.

"We, all the Commonwealth Games medallists, were invited by our honourable Prime Minister. We feel extremely proud, and it was a wonderful experience meeting him. He is very humble, and we were very happy to meet him."

PM Modi Delivers Message To India's Sporting Community

Prime Minister Modi also shared a message encouraging Indians to continue backing the country's athletes. In a video posted on social media, he said:

"Those who play, will flourish. Always cheer for Bharat. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

India's fourth-place finish was particularly noteworthy because the country's campaign came without some of its established medal-producing disciplines.

That created an opportunity for athletes from other sports to step forward and contribute to the overall tally.

The performances in Glasgow could therefore prove significant as India looks to broaden its sporting base and develop greater depth across disciplines.