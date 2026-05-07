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HomeSportsCricketBCCI Tightens Rules For IPL Players; Hardik, Arshdeep Among Those Under Watch

BCCI Tightens Rules For IPL Players; Hardik, Arshdeep Among Those Under Watch

Saikia stated that some franchise owners and team officials were spotted alongside players in areas designated as restricted-access zones.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 07 May 2026 06:33 PM (IST)

Board of Control for Cricket in India is preparing to introduce stricter regulations for players and team officials amid concerns over repeated breaches of protocol during IPL 2026. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that fresh guidelines are expected to be released soon after the board noticed several instances of misconduct this season.

According to Saikia, unauthorized individuals have been traveling with players on team buses and staying at official team hotels. He further stated that some outsiders were even found entering the rooms of players and support staff without approval - actions that allegedly violate the BCCI’s anti-corruption rules. The new directives are likely to be issued by Thursday evening.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI, "This time, we have observed various anomalies and irregularities in the conduct of certain franchises and players. So BCCI and IPL are preparing an advisory, and we are going to release that advisory this evening because we have noticed that there are a lot of unauthorised persons who are moving along with the team members.

"And some people who are unauthorised are coming to the hotels and to the players' rooms or the team officials' room, which is totally against our anti-corruption protocols. We have also seen that certain team owners and officials are mingling with players in areas where it is not allowed. So there are certain protocols we have to follow, and we have seen there are some dilutions. We have taken this very seriously. We are issuing an advisory, and it will be very strictly followed. If there is any violation hereinafter, then BCCI and IPL will take very stringent action."

The board is also considering tighter restrictions on franchise owners and officials during matches.

Speaking to ANI, Saikia said that certain owners and team representatives were seen accompanying players in restricted zones where entry is not permitted. Under existing IPL regulations, franchise owners are barred from entering dressing rooms during live matches.

Throughout the IPL 2026 season, several cricketers have also been spotted spending time with their partners during team travel and hotel stays. Among the players seen publicly with their partners are Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Ishan Kishan.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the BCCI introducing stricter regulations for IPL 2026?

The BCCI is introducing stricter regulations due to repeated breaches of protocol and misconduct observed during IPL 2026, including unauthorized individuals with players and team officials.

What kind of unauthorized activities have been observed?

Unauthorized individuals have been traveling with players, entering team hotels and players' rooms without approval, and mingling in restricted areas.

When are the new guidelines expected to be released?

The new directives and advisory are expected to be released by Thursday evening.

What action will be taken for future violations?

The BCCI and IPL will take stringent action against any future violations of the new protocols.

Published at : 07 May 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Arshdeep Singh IPL Hardik Singh IPL 2026 Devajit Saikia
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