‘Avoid Making Remarks That Please BJP’: Venugopal Warns Tharoor Over Rahul Comment

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday urged Congress leaders to exercise caution while making public statements, saying remarks that criticise Rahul Gandhi could benefit the BJP.

Venugopal was responding to questions about senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's reported comments on Rahul Gandhi's ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme and its resonance among Gen Z.

“I have only seen his statement reported through some media channels. As far as I know, I haven't been able to hear exactly what he said,” Venugopal said, adding that Tharoor should be asked directly about his remarks.

Venugopal Defends Rahul’s Gen Z Outreach

Venugopal said Congress leaders needed to ensure their statements did not inadvertently help the BJP.

“Even if Congress members do not always strictly abide by party frameworks or discipline, we must be careful to avoid making statements that merely appease the BJP,” he said.

“The BJP will be delighted if someone finds fault with Rahul Gandhi or says two negative things about him—it would be the happiest thing for them,” he added.

However, Venugopal said he did not believe Tharoor had deliberately made such comments.

“All of us should take care, whether knowingly or unknowingly—and I don't believe he said it knowingly, nor is he likely to say it intentionally—to refrain from making such remarks,” he said.

‘Real Gen Z’ Attended Rahul’s Allahabad Event

Defending Rahul Gandhi's student outreach programme, Venugopal said the event in Allahabad witnessed participation from what he described as India's “real Gen Z”.

He alleged that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attempted to disrupt the event.

“Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried their best to disrupt that event in Allahabad. They even spread human waste along the path leading to the venue,” he alleged.

Venugopal further claimed that the venue was initially denied after alleged pressure on the college management and was later allowed, while unsanitary conditions were created along the route.

“But what was the scene witnessed there yesterday, in Allahabad? Those were not typical Congress workers, Youth Congress, or NSUI members. That was India's real Gen Z,” he said.

He added that similar participation was witnessed in Kota and Dehradun.

Venugopal also highlighted Rahul Gandhi's support for students who allegedly faced police action during protests.

“You might have seen who was the first to present the student affected by pellet guns to the public? Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

“When female students were beaten up recently—beaten up by male police officers—who presented those female students? Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

What Tharoor Said

Tharoor had on Friday, while speaking at an event in Maharashtra, acknowledged that Rahul Gandhi's ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ rallies had not resonated as strongly as the Cockroach Janata Party protests at Jantar Mantar.

Asked whether the rallies had failed to resonate as much, Tharoor said, “Correct. And that’s why we need to ask ourselves what we failed to do.”

He questioned whether the Congress had failed to listen to people or “tap into” the pulse of Gen Z.

On Saturday, Tharoor said the media was interpreting his remarks as an attack on his own party or its leadership. He clarified that his broader point was that political parties must open their doors and create pathways for the next generation to gain the power to shape politics.