‘Avoid Making Remarks That Please BJP’: Venugopal Warns Tharoor Over Rahul Comment

Venugopal urged leaders to avoid statements criticizing Rahul Gandhi, as such remarks could inadvertently benefit the BJP. He noted the BJP would be pleased by any negative comments about Gandhi.
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‘Avoid Making Remarks That Please BJP’: Venugopal Warns Tharoor Over Comments On Rahul Gandhi
KC Venugopal urged Congress leaders to avoid remarks that could benefit the BJP, amid a row over Shashi Tharoor’s comments on Rahul Gandhi’s Gen Z outreach programme.
- KC Venugopal urged caution on statements criticising Rahul Gandhi.
- This followed Shashi Tharoor's questioning Rahul's Gen Z outreach.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did KC Venugopal urge caution among Congress leaders regarding public statements?
What were Shashi Tharoor's initial comments that drew attention?
Tharoor reportedly acknowledged that Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rallies had not resonated as strongly as other protests, questioning if Congress failed to connect with Gen Z.
What clarification did Shashi Tharoor provide regarding his remarks?
Tharoor clarified his remarks were misinterpreted as an attack on the party or its leadership. He intended to convey that political parties must create pathways for the next generation to shape politics.
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