Maiden Kings! Top 5 Bowlers With Most Maiden Overs In Test Cricket

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Muttiah Muralitharan tops list with 1,794 Test cricket maiden overs.

Shane Warne, James Anderson rank second and third respectively.

Anil Kumble, Courtney Walsh complete top five maiden over bowlers.

Test Cricket Most Maidens: Maiden overs are one of the most effective weapons in Test cricket. While wickets attract the headlines, bowling an over without conceding a single run can gradually build pressure and force batters into making mistakes. Over the years, several legendary bowlers have delivered thousands of overs in the longest format, but when it comes to the most maiden overs in Test history, Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan sits at the top.

Top 5 Bowlers With Most Test Maiden Overs

1) Muttiah Muralitharan

Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan occupies the No. 1 spot with an incredible 1,794 maiden overs.

His ability to bowl long spells while keeping the scoring rate under control was a major part of his success.

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Muralitharan's relentless accuracy and variations made him one of the most difficult bowlers to attack in Test cricket.

2) Shane Warne

Australia's iconic leg-spinner Shane Warne comes in second with 1,761 maiden overs.

Known for his extraordinary ability to turn the ball and deceive batters, Warne was equally capable of building pressure through long, disciplined spells.

He finished just 33 maidens behind Muralitharan.

3) James Anderson

England pace great James Anderson takes third place with 1,730 maiden overs.

Anderson's longevity and mastery of swing bowling allowed him to trouble batters across different conditions and generations.

His impressive tally reflects his consistency over a remarkable Test career.

4) Anil Kumble

India's legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble is fourth with 1,576 maiden overs.

Kumble built his reputation around accuracy, patience and relentless pressure.

His ability to bowl long spells without giving batters easy scoring opportunities made him one of India's greatest Test match-winners.

5) Courtney Walsh

West Indies pace legend Courtney Walsh completes the top five with 1,132 maiden overs.

Walsh's remarkable longevity and tireless approach made him a key figure in the dominant West Indies teams of his era.

His place in this list highlights the sustained pressure he created throughout his Test career.