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HomeSportsCricketRCB Loses To LSG But Still Ends Up Breaking A Massive CSK IPL Record

RCB Loses To LSG But Still Ends Up Breaking A Massive CSK IPL Record

IPL 2026: RCB suffered a narrow defeat against LSG but still created IPL history by overtaking CSK for the most 200 plus totals ever recorded in the league.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 May 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Despite loss, RCB achieved 40th 200+ total.

IPL 2026 Record: Royal Challengers Bengaluru may have ended on the losing side against Lucknow Super Giants, but the franchise still walked away with a major milestone in Indian Premier League history. In a high-scoring clash at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday, RCB went down by nine runs in a rain-affected encounter, yet surpassed Chennai Super Kings for the most 200-plus totals recorded in the IPL.

Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants piled up 209 runs in 19 overs. Rain interruptions later revised Bengaluru’s target to 213 under the Duckworth-Lewis method. Despite a spirited chase, the visitors eventually finished short, allowing Lucknow to seal an important victory.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Virat Kohli Falls For Duck: Prince Yadav Says 'He Only Told Me' To Bowl That

RCB Achieves 40th 200+ Total In IPL

After Padikkal’s dismissal, Bengaluru looked well placed at 104 for one after 10 overs. But the momentum shifted once Jitesh Sharma fell cheaply for a single run. Still, Tim David brought some hope with a blistering 40 off just 17 balls.

Useful contributions from Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd kept Bengaluru alive heading into the final over, where they required 20 runs. However, Digvesh Singh Rathi held his nerve brilliantly and conceded only 10 runs to hand Lucknow a memorable victory.

Even in defeat, RCB achieved a landmark feat. Bengaluru registered their 40th total of 200 or more in IPL history, the highest by any franchise in the tournament. Chennai Super Kings now sits second with 39 such scores, while Punjab Kings is at third place with 38.

ALSO READ | BCCI To Replace Suryakumar Yadav With Shreyas Iyer As India T20I Captain: Report

Mitchell Marsh’s Century Powers Lucknow

The foundation of Lucknow’s imposing total came through an explosive knock from Mitchell Marsh. The Australian all-rounder dominated the RCB bowling attack and completed his century in just 49 deliveries. He eventually scored 111 runs, helping Lucknow cross the 200-run mark comfortably.

RCB’s chase began on a disastrous note. Jacob Bethell departed for four in the opening over after being dismissed by Mohammed Shami. Things worsened almost immediately when Virat Kohli was bowled for a duck by Prince Yadav in the following over.

However, Bengaluru fought back impressively through a counterattacking partnership between Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar. The pair stitched together a 95 run stand that brought RCB back into contention. Padikkal contributed 34 runs from 25 balls, while Patidar smashed 61 off only 31 deliveries, including six maximums and three boundaries.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which team now has the second-most 200-plus totals in the IPL?

Chennai Super Kings now holds the second position with 39 totals of 200 or more runs.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Record CSK Record LSG Vs RCB IPL 2026
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