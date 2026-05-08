RCB Loses To LSG But Still Ends Up Breaking A Massive CSK IPL Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Despite loss, RCB achieved 40th 200+ total.

IPL 2026 Record: Royal Challengers Bengaluru may have ended on the losing side against Lucknow Super Giants, but the franchise still walked away with a major milestone in Indian Premier League history. In a high-scoring clash at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday, RCB went down by nine runs in a rain-affected encounter, yet surpassed Chennai Super Kings for the most 200-plus totals recorded in the IPL.

Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants piled up 209 runs in 19 overs. Rain interruptions later revised Bengaluru’s target to 213 under the Duckworth-Lewis method. Despite a spirited chase, the visitors eventually finished short, allowing Lucknow to seal an important victory.

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RCB Achieves 40th 200+ Total In IPL

After Padikkal’s dismissal, Bengaluru looked well placed at 104 for one after 10 overs. But the momentum shifted once Jitesh Sharma fell cheaply for a single run. Still, Tim David brought some hope with a blistering 40 off just 17 balls.

Useful contributions from Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd kept Bengaluru alive heading into the final over, where they required 20 runs. However, Digvesh Singh Rathi held his nerve brilliantly and conceded only 10 runs to hand Lucknow a memorable victory.

Even in defeat, RCB achieved a landmark feat. Bengaluru registered their 40th total of 200 or more in IPL history, the highest by any franchise in the tournament. Chennai Super Kings now sits second with 39 such scores, while Punjab Kings is at third place with 38.

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Mitchell Marsh’s Century Powers Lucknow

The foundation of Lucknow’s imposing total came through an explosive knock from Mitchell Marsh. The Australian all-rounder dominated the RCB bowling attack and completed his century in just 49 deliveries. He eventually scored 111 runs, helping Lucknow cross the 200-run mark comfortably.

RCB’s chase began on a disastrous note. Jacob Bethell departed for four in the opening over after being dismissed by Mohammed Shami. Things worsened almost immediately when Virat Kohli was bowled for a duck by Prince Yadav in the following over.

However, Bengaluru fought back impressively through a counterattacking partnership between Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar. The pair stitched together a 95 run stand that brought RCB back into contention. Padikkal contributed 34 runs from 25 balls, while Patidar smashed 61 off only 31 deliveries, including six maximums and three boundaries.