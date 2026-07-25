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English NewsCitiesDelhi Liquor Shops To Shut Early Over Weekend Amid CJP Protests: Check Revised Timings

Delhi Liquor Shops To Shut Early Over Weekend Amid CJP Protests: Check Revised Timings

Security arrangements in central Delhi have remained heightened since the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20, during which clashes broke out between protesters and police.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi liquor shops close early due to Jantar Mantar protests.
  • Police advised early closures amid ongoing NEET-UG protests.
  • CJP demands Minister's resignation as protests turned violent.

Liquor shops across Delhi will close two hours earlier than usual through the weekend, with authorities revising business hours in view of the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protests at Jantar Mantar, news agency PTI reported.

Under the revised schedule, liquor vends will shut at 8 p.m. instead of the usual 10 p.m. until the weekend ends.

The decision comes a day after several liquor outlets shut earlier than usual on Thursday without prior notice, leaving many customers unable to make purchases.

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Police Inputs Behind Decision

According to PTI, a senior Delhi government official said the revised closing hours were implemented following police inputs regarding the prevailing law and order situation in central Delhi.

Authorities have stepped up security around Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas as protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak continue.

According to officials, the move is a precautionary measure in view of the continuing demonstrations at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

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Protests Continue At Jantar Mantar

The CJP has been leading protests at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

The outfit has also sought accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms to the examination system, compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the controversy, and withdrawal of cases against peaceful protesters.

The protests have intensified and taken a violent turn in recent days. On July 20, a "Sansad Chalo" march organised by the CJP turned violent, leaving several protesters and police personnel injured.

Security has since been stepped up across parts of central Delhi, with authorities taking precautionary measures as demonstrations continue.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are liquor shops closing earlier in Delhi?

Liquor shops in Delhi will close two hours earlier, at 8 p.m., through the weekend. This is due to ongoing CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar.

How long will the revised liquor shop timings be in effect?

Under the revised schedule, liquor vends will shut at 8 p.m. instead of the usual 10 p.m. This will continue until the weekend ends.

What led authorities to revise liquor shop hours?

Authorities revised the timings following police inputs regarding the prevailing law and order situation in central Delhi. It is a precautionary measure due to continuing demonstrations.

What are the protests at Jantar Mantar about?

The CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar concern the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Protesters demand the Union Education Minister's resignation and reforms to the examination system.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar CJP Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS CJP Protests
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