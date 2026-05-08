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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Virat Kohli Falls For Duck: Prince Yadav Says 'He Only Told Me' To Bowl That

WATCH: Virat Kohli Falls For Duck: Prince Yadav Says 'He Only Told Me' To Bowl That

Virat Kohli Falls For Duck: In a dramatic IPL 2026 clash, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Prince Yadav castled Virat Kohli for a two-ball duck with what fans are calling the ball of the season.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 08 May 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prince Yadav dismissed Virat Kohli for a duck with a brilliant delivery.
  • Yadav's dismissal was inspired by advice from Kohli himself.
  • Prince Yadav's spell helped Lucknow Super Giants win the match.
  • The pacer's heroics kept LSG's playoff hopes alive.

Virat Kohli Taught Prince Yadav To Get Him Out: The IPL 2026 season witnessed its most electrifying moment yesterday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium as Lucknow Super Giants' emerging pacer Prince Yadav produced a delivery for the ages. Chasing a daunting target of 210 against LSG, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s pursuit was cut short almost immediately. The young pacer from Delhi silenced the Lucknow crowd by dismissing Virat Kohli for a two-ball duck.

A Redemption Arc in Seconds

The drama began even before Prince Yadav had the ball in his hand. Fielding at deep backward point in the first over, Prince misfielded a boundary, leading to immediate frustration.

However, when handed the ball for the second over, he produced a masterclass. After starting with a teasing outswinger, his second delivery jagged back sharply at 140.4 kph, breaching Kohli's defence and uprooting the off-stump.

WATCH VIDEO

Using The Legend's Advice

In a fascinating post-match revelation, Prince admitted that the dismissal was inspired by a conversation he had with the RCB icon himself after their previous meeting earlier this season.

"After the last match I was talking to Virat bhaiya and he only told me, as long as it's moving around off a length, stick to that length," Prince said while reflecting on the wicket.

LSG Keep Playoff Dreams Alive

The dismissal proved to be the turning point in a rain-curtailed 19-over contest. Despite a valiant 61 from Rajat Patidar, RCB fell nine runs short of the revised DLS target of 213.

Prince finished with figures of 3/33, also removing Devdutt Padikkal and Jitesh Sharma. His heroics snapped Lucknow’s eight-match losing streak at home and kept their faint hopes for a playoff spot alive.

A Delivery for the Highlight Reels

Experts and former players have already branded the ball as one of the best in IPL history. The combination of late movement and raw pace left Kohli stunned and unable to react.

"I learned a lot from him about the new ball," Prince added, crediting both Kohli and veteran teammate Mohammed Shami for his growth. The "Prince" has truly arrived on the biggest stage.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who dismissed Virat Kohli in the recent IPL match?

Prince Yadav, an emerging pacer for Lucknow Super Giants, dismissed Virat Kohli for a two-ball duck. This happened during the IPL 2026 season at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

How did Prince Yadav dismiss Virat Kohli?

Prince Yadav delivered a sharp inswinging ball at 140.4 kph that breached Kohli's defence and uprooted his off-stump. This dismissal occurred in the second over of the match.

Did Virat Kohli give Prince Yadav advice on how to dismiss him?

Yes, Prince Yadav revealed that Virat Kohli himself advised him to stick to an off-length delivery if it's moving around. Yadav used this advice to dismiss the RCB icon.

What was the impact of Prince Yadav's dismissal of Virat Kohli on the match?

Kohli's early dismissal was a turning point in the rain-curtailed match. It contributed to RCB falling short of their target, helping LSG keep their playoff hopes alive.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli LSG Vs RCB IPL 2026 Prince Yadav LSG Vs RCB Prince Yadav
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