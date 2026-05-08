WATCH: Virat Kohli Falls For Duck: Prince Yadav Says 'He Only Told Me' To Bowl That

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prince Yadav dismissed Virat Kohli for a duck with a brilliant delivery.

Yadav's dismissal was inspired by advice from Kohli himself.

Prince Yadav's spell helped Lucknow Super Giants win the match.

The pacer's heroics kept LSG's playoff hopes alive.

Virat Kohli Taught Prince Yadav To Get Him Out: The IPL 2026 season witnessed its most electrifying moment yesterday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium as Lucknow Super Giants' emerging pacer Prince Yadav produced a delivery for the ages. Chasing a daunting target of 210 against LSG, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s pursuit was cut short almost immediately. The young pacer from Delhi silenced the Lucknow crowd by dismissing Virat Kohli for a two-ball duck.

A Redemption Arc in Seconds

The drama began even before Prince Yadav had the ball in his hand. Fielding at deep backward point in the first over, Prince misfielded a boundary, leading to immediate frustration.

However, when handed the ball for the second over, he produced a masterclass. After starting with a teasing outswinger, his second delivery jagged back sharply at 140.4 kph, breaching Kohli's defence and uprooting the off-stump.

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ONE OF THE BEST BALL OF IPL - PRINCE GETS KING 🥶 pic.twitter.com/M6kW9UCiBI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 7, 2026

Using The Legend's Advice

In a fascinating post-match revelation, Prince admitted that the dismissal was inspired by a conversation he had with the RCB icon himself after their previous meeting earlier this season.

"After the last match I was talking to Virat bhaiya and he only told me, as long as it's moving around off a length, stick to that length," Prince said while reflecting on the wicket.

LSG Keep Playoff Dreams Alive

The dismissal proved to be the turning point in a rain-curtailed 19-over contest. Despite a valiant 61 from Rajat Patidar, RCB fell nine runs short of the revised DLS target of 213.

Prince finished with figures of 3/33, also removing Devdutt Padikkal and Jitesh Sharma. His heroics snapped Lucknow’s eight-match losing streak at home and kept their faint hopes for a playoff spot alive.

A Delivery for the Highlight Reels

Experts and former players have already branded the ball as one of the best in IPL history. The combination of late movement and raw pace left Kohli stunned and unable to react.

"I learned a lot from him about the new ball," Prince added, crediting both Kohli and veteran teammate Mohammed Shami for his growth. The "Prince" has truly arrived on the biggest stage.