'No Point Of Discussions If Pradhan Won't Resign': CJP Ahead Of Fresh Talks With Centre

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday hardened its stance ahead of fresh talks with the Centre, saying there is no point in continuing negotiations if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is not removed from office.

Hours before another round of talks today, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the party would not compromise on its principal demand, describing Pradhan's resignation as "non-negotiable."

"Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is NON-NEGOTIABLE. If it's a no from the government, there's no point in further discussion," Ranka posted on X.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Ranka said Friday's discussions had yielded encouraging signals on some of the CJP's demands, but not on what he described as the central issue. However, he said the government had not taken any concrete decision on Pradhan's resignation.

"In yesterday's meeting, we received a positive response regarding compensation and legal cases. We got an in-principle agreement, and we hope to receive the written agreement today as well. However, there has been no concrete decision on our main demand... the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan," Ranka said.

Ranka warned that the protest group would decide its future course of action if the government refused to reconsider its position.

"If the government remains adamant, despite the entire country demanding only Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, and says that he will not resign, then let it be made clear. But if the government continues with this approach, we too will be compelled to take tougher decisions," he said.

The latest meeting between CJP representatives and Union ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh is expected later on Saturday as both sides continue efforts to resolve the standoff over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and examination reforms.

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Previous Meeting Ended Without Breakthrough

The fresh talks come a day after the Centre and CJP leaders held nearly two hours of discussions at Vithalbhai Patel House in New Delhi.

Following the meeting, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the delegation had made it clear that the party's position on Pradhan's resignation had not changed.

"We told Union ministers that our demand for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is non-negotiable," Das told reporters.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said the government had heard the CJP's demands and would respond after examining them. He also announced that both sides would meet again on Saturday.

CJP Reiterates Key Demands

Besides Pradhan's resignation, the CJP has sought Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET examination.

Additionally, the outfit seeks withdrawal of FIRs and legal action against protesters, and a public apology from the Centre, the Rapid Action Force and the Delhi Police over the police action during the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march.

In a letter submitted to the government after Friday's meeting, the CJP said it had consulted supporters and protesters across the country before deciding that its core demands were non-negotiable.

The CJP also urged the government to respond to its five-point charter on examination reforms, warning that the agitation would intensify if its demands were not accepted.

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Protests Continue Despite Government Outreach

The CJP has been leading protests at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, demanding accountability for examination irregularities and reforms to the recruitment system.

Although activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the government, the CJP has maintained that its protest will continue until Pradhan resigns.

The Centre, meanwhile, has announced plans to introduce a new anti-paper leak law providing for fast-track courts, day-to-day hearings and time-bound investigations into examination-related offences, while continuing dialogue with the protest group in an effort to end the impasse.