Yes, reports suggest Suryakumar Yadav is expected to be relieved of his T20I captaincy duties despite winning the T20 World Cup 2026. The selectors are reportedly concerned about his recent batting form.
BCCI To Replace Suryakumar Yadav With Shreyas Iyer As India T20I Captain: Report
Suryakumar Yadav may be removed as India's T20I captain due to a prolonged lean patch, with Shreyas Iyer reportedly the frontrunner to lead the side for the upcoming 2026 tours.
- BCCI may replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20 captain.
- Selectors concerned by Suryakumar's batting form and fitness.
- Shreyas Iyer, in strong IPL form, is frontrunner.
- Iyer could lead India on upcoming Ireland, England tours.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly preparing for a significant leadership change within the national T20I setup. Despite securing the T20 World Cup 2026 title under his stewardship, Suryakumar Yadav is expected to be relieved of his captaincy duties. Reports suggest the selection committee has grown concerned over the veteran's recent struggles with the bat.
Selectors Favouring a Fresh Start
According to a report by the Times of India, the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, has "run out of patience" with Suryakumar’s recent lack of runs.
The BCCI is now reportedly looking to hand Shreyas Iyer a major comeback, potentially making him the captain for the post-IPL 2026 tours of Ireland and England.
Suryakumar’s Form and Fitness Concerns
Despite an excellent record as captain, Suryakumar’s individual returns have dwindled. He managed only 195 runs across ten matches for Mumbai Indians in the current IPL 2026 season.
Well-placed BCCI and Team India sources revealed to TOI that the right-hander has been battling a persistent wrist issue, playing through significant pain and discomfort for some time.
Shreyas Iyer’s Resurgent IPL Campaign
In contrast, Shreyas Iyer has been in formidable form, leading Punjab Kings (PBKS) to six victories in their opening seven games while amassing 333 runs in nine innings.
Iyer’s leadership credentials and recent consistency have reportedly made him the frontrunner for the role as the selectors look to inject freshness into the squad's new cycle.
A Stark Contrast in T20I Experience
It remains a curious situation as Suryakumar has not lost a single T20I series since taking over. However, his place as a batter alone is now under scrutiny.
Conversely, Shreyas Iyer has not featured in a T20I since December 2023. This potential appointment would mark a massive shift in India’s strategy for the 2028 Olympic cycle.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is Suryakumar Yadav being replaced as T20I captain?
Who is being considered to replace Suryakumar Yadav as captain?
Shreyas Iyer is reportedly being considered for the T20I captaincy. He is being favored for a comeback and could lead the team on upcoming tours.
What are the reasons for Suryakumar Yadav's potential removal as captain?
The primary reason cited is Suryakumar Yadav's recent struggles with the bat and a persistent wrist issue. His individual batting returns have dwindled.
How has Shreyas Iyer performed recently?
Shreyas Iyer has been in formidable form in IPL 2026, leading Punjab Kings and amassing significant runs. His consistency and leadership have impressed selectors.
What is Suryakumar Yadav's T20I captaincy record?
Despite his expected removal, Suryakumar Yadav has not lost a single T20I series since taking over the captaincy.