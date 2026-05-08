BCCI To Replace Suryakumar Yadav With Shreyas Iyer As India T20I Captain: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI may replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20 captain.

Selectors concerned by Suryakumar's batting form and fitness.

Shreyas Iyer, in strong IPL form, is frontrunner.

Iyer could lead India on upcoming Ireland, England tours.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly preparing for a significant leadership change within the national T20I setup. Despite securing the T20 World Cup 2026 title under his stewardship, Suryakumar Yadav is expected to be relieved of his captaincy duties. Reports suggest the selection committee has grown concerned over the veteran's recent struggles with the bat.

Selectors Favouring a Fresh Start

According to a report by the Times of India, the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, has "run out of patience" with Suryakumar’s recent lack of runs.

The BCCI is now reportedly looking to hand Shreyas Iyer a major comeback, potentially making him the captain for the post-IPL 2026 tours of Ireland and England.

Suryakumar’s Form and Fitness Concerns

Despite an excellent record as captain, Suryakumar’s individual returns have dwindled. He managed only 195 runs across ten matches for Mumbai Indians in the current IPL 2026 season.

Well-placed BCCI and Team India sources revealed to TOI that the right-hander has been battling a persistent wrist issue, playing through significant pain and discomfort for some time.

Shreyas Iyer’s Resurgent IPL Campaign

In contrast, Shreyas Iyer has been in formidable form, leading Punjab Kings (PBKS) to six victories in their opening seven games while amassing 333 runs in nine innings.

Iyer’s leadership credentials and recent consistency have reportedly made him the frontrunner for the role as the selectors look to inject freshness into the squad's new cycle.

A Stark Contrast in T20I Experience

It remains a curious situation as Suryakumar has not lost a single T20I series since taking over. However, his place as a batter alone is now under scrutiny.

Conversely, Shreyas Iyer has not featured in a T20I since December 2023. This potential appointment would mark a massive shift in India’s strategy for the 2028 Olympic cycle.