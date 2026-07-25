SpaceX's Starship Flight 13 Completes Soft Indian Ocean Splashdown After Starlink Launch. VIDEO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SpaceX Starship's 13th test flight achieved key objectives.

Super Heavy booster failed controlled splashdown, engines failed reignition.

Starship upper stage deployed satellites, validated crucial mission technologies.

Test flight demonstrated significant improvement, assessing critical heat shield.

SpaceX marked another important milestone in the development of its next-generation launch system on Saturday as Starship completed its thirteenth integrated test flight, successfully reaching key mission objectives despite falling short of a flawless booster recovery.

The massive rocket lifted off from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, at 4:21 am IST after an earlier launch attempt earlier in the week was called off moments before liftoff because of an engine-start issue. The latest mission demonstrated several critical capabilities aimed at advancing SpaceX's long-term goal of building a fully reusable rocket capable of supporting missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

The test flight also carried 20 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites, showcasing Starship's ability to deploy payloads while simultaneously validating technologies required for future operational missions.

Mission Achieves Key Objectives Despite Booster Setback

The flight progressed largely as planned through its initial phases. Around two minutes after launch, the Super Heavy booster separated from the Starship upper stage, allowing the spacecraft to continue its ascent while the booster initiated its return sequence.

However, the recovery attempt did not conclude successfully. During the landing burn, several Raptor engines failed to reignite, preventing the booster from generating enough thrust for a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

Despite the unsuccessful landing, the upper stage continued its mission, with SpaceX later releasing footage showing Starship travelling through space, highlighting the overall success of the test beyond the booster recovery issue.

Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on the 13th flight test of Starship! pic.twitter.com/g27YJCQgiN — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 24, 2026





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Significant Improvement Over Previous Test Flight

The latest mission represented a notable improvement compared with Starship Version 3's debut flight in May, which encountered multiple technical challenges, including engine relight failures and an in-flight engine malfunction aboard the spacecraft.

Ahead of Flight 13, engineers also replaced six engines after moisture-related issues were identified during a previous launch attempt that was aborted shortly before liftoff.

Following the successful launch, SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot described the mission as "Lucky Number 13", referencing the thirteenth integrated flight of the Starship-Super Heavy launch system.

The smoother overall performance suggests SpaceX has addressed several of the issues encountered during earlier tests while continuing to gather valuable engineering data.

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Heat Shield Remains A Critical Focus

One of the primary objectives of the latest campaign was evaluating Starship's thermal protection system. The spacecraft's ceramic heat shield plays a vital role during atmospheric re-entry, protecting the vehicle from the extreme temperatures generated as it returns to Earth at hypersonic speeds.

To improve observations, SpaceX delayed the launch by a day to secure better viewing conditions during ascent. The company also equipped satellites with cameras dedicated to monitoring the condition of the heat shield throughout the mission.

The data collected will help engineers assess how the thermal protection system performs under real flight conditions and guide future design refinements.

Starship Moves Closer To Operational Missions

Flight 13 expanded the scope of Starship testing beyond simply surviving launch and re-entry. The mission included payload deployment, in-space engine relight demonstrations and further validation of systems needed for routine operations.

The rocket remains central to SpaceX's long-term plans, including launching larger Starlink satellites, supporting NASA's Artemis lunar programme and eventually transporting astronauts and cargo to Mars.