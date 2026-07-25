Will Pradhan Resign Today? CJP-Centre Talks Enter Crucial 3rd Round Amid NEET Protest Deadlock

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English NewsNewsIndiaWill Dharmendra Pradhan Resign Today? CJP-Centre Talks Enter Crucial Third Round Amid NEET Protest Deadlock

Will Dharmendra Pradhan Resign Today? CJP-Centre Talks Enter Crucial Third Round Amid NEET Protest Deadlock

CJP and the Centre meet for a third round of talks as the government rules out Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation despite NEET protest pressure.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
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The Centre and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) are set to resume negotiations on Saturday in what could prove to be the most crucial round of discussions yet over the ongoing NEET paper leak protests. While the government has accepted two of the three principal demands put forward by the protest group, the impasse over Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation continues to dominate the negotiations.

The third meeting comes after two earlier rounds failed to produce a breakthrough on the protesters' primary demand. Although speculation over Pradhan's future has intensified, government sources have maintained that the minister is not expected to step down, setting the stage for another difficult round of talks.

Centre Rejects Resignation Demand Despite Concessions

The Centre has already agreed to address two major concerns raised by the CJP but has remained firm on retaining Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister. According to government sources, removing the minister is not under consideration despite mounting political pressure.

A government insider said, "The government is preparing a list of problems in the National Testing Agency, and these issues will be resolved soon. We have busted many gangs involved in paper leaks. More actions are in the pipeline."

The CJP, however, has made it clear that the agitation will continue until Pradhan resigns, insisting that ministerial accountability is central to restoring public confidence following the alleged NEET paper leak.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Asks Ministers To Boost Instagram Presence Amid NEET Protest Row: Sources

Student protesters have continued their sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for several weeks, holding the Education Minister responsible for the controversy and demanding immediate action.

Third Round Of Talks After Previous Meeting Ends Without Breakthrough

Saturday's negotiations follow nearly two hours of discussions on Friday that ended without consensus on the resignation issue.

After the meeting, CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said the government had sought additional time until Saturday afternoon before communicating its final position. Union Minister JP Nadda also confirmed that another meeting would be held after internal consultations within the government.

Even as political uncertainty continues, Dharmendra Pradhan has remained active in his official engagements. Apart from paying tributes to a late freedom fighter and a senior journalist on social media, he also highlighted initiatives aimed at improving education for children with learning disabilities.

Speaking on the issue, Pradhan said, "During the adjournment of the Parliament session, we discussed with the MPs of our party from Odisha various developmental issues of the state, along with the need for special assistance in the education of children affected by learning disability. Under the visionary National Education Policy of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, our primary goal is to identify children facing difficulties in teaching-learning from the initial stage, teach them through appropriate methods, and bring improvement in their educational outcomes."

ALSO READ: President Accepts Ravneet Bittu's Resignation; Likely To Focus On Punjab Polls

NEET Protest Continues Amid Heightened Security

The nationwide agitation began on June 20 over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, particularly the NEET paper leak. The movement gained momentum after activist Sonam Wangchuk and six students launched an indefinite hunger strike, bringing national attention to the issue.

The protests escalated further on July 20 when demonstrators marching towards Parliament clashed with police, prompting the use of tear gas and lathi charges. The incident triggered strong criticism from Opposition parties, many of which have backed the demand for Pradhan's resignation.

Security arrangements across the national capital remain tight. Delhi Police has cancelled personnel leave, multiple Delhi Metro stations have been closed, and liquor outlets in sensitive areas have been instructed to shut early to prevent any law-and-order issues.

Meanwhile, the government has announced several measures aimed at tackling examination malpractices. Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Centre, while the Union Cabinet approved draft legislation proposing prison terms of up to 10 years and fines of ₹10 crore for organised examination leak rackets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced the establishment of dedicated fast-track courts to handle such offences.

Before You Go

Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CJP's primary demand for ending the agitation?

The CJP's main demand is the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They state the agitation will continue until he steps down.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Jantar Mantar CJP Sonam Wangchuk JP Nadda NEET Paper Leak DHarmendra Pradhan
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