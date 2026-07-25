IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWest Indies Star Rejects Selection, Refuses To Play Against Pakistan

West Indies Star Rejects Selection, Refuses To Play Against Pakistan

Expressing his frustration over the situation, Sammy acknowledged the setback while leaving the matter to the board's leadership.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 10:08 AM (IST)

A controversy has surfaced in West Indies cricket after fast bowler Alzarri Joseph turned down his selection for the home Test series against Pakistan, beginning in Tarouba on Saturday. While Cricket West Indies (CWI) initially issued a statement declaring that the 29-year-old pacer was unavailable due to personal reasons, head coach Daren Sammy clarified during a press conference in Tarouba that Joseph had actively opted out after being named in the squad.

Daren Sammy's Statement

Expressing his frustration over the situation, Sammy acknowledged the setback while leaving the matter to the board's leadership:

"Yeah, it is a big loss. Mr. Joseph has declined selection. That's the reality of the situation... He was selected. I mean, he's now coming back from injury. And for reasons since, he has declined the selection. That is a decision that is way over my head. I leave that with the directors to come up with whatever solutions where contracted players get to decline selection."

Joseph's absence leaves a notable void in the West Indies pace attack, given his record of 130 wickets across 42 Test matches. In his absence, the fast bowling workload will be managed by Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, and Shamar Joseph, alongside pace all-rounders Justin Greaves and Keemo Paul.

"What I could tell you (is that) we have a bowling line-up that we've seen that could take 20 wickets. That's the first start to winning Test matches," Sammy said when asked if West Indies had the firepower to take on Pakistan.

"We saw it in New Zealand. We saw it in the Australia series. We matched Australia with the ball. We matched New Zealand with the ball as well. And the confidence and the work that the batters have put in, you could see it bearing fruit in the Test series against Sri Lanka.

"You know, much more consistency is coming through. So once we match these two batsmen scoring runs, we know we have the bowling line-up to take 20 wickets and help us win Test matches," Sammy said.

Uncapped left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop has earned his maiden Test call-up to reinforce the spin attack alongside Jomel Warrican and captain Roston Chase.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 25 Jul 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Darren Sammy Alzarri Joseph West Indies Vs Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
West Indies Star Rejects Selection, Refuses To Play Against Pakistan
West Indies Star Rejects Selection, Refuses To Play Against Pakistan
Cricket
Travis Head Finally Addresses Virat Kohli Handshake Drama And Abuse Directed At His Wife
Travis Head Finally Addresses Virat Kohli Handshake Drama And Abuse Directed At His Wife
Cricket
Sanjay Manjrekar's Blunt, Unfiltered Assessment Of Nationwide Student Protests
Sanjay Manjrekar's Blunt, Unfiltered Assessment Of Nationwide Student Protests
Cricket
India's Bowling Pair Become First Same-Birthday Duo To Open An Innings
India's Bowling Pair Become First Same-Birthday Duo To Open An Innings
Advertisement

Videos

Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand
BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Repeats Demand for Education Minister’s Resignation
Breaking News: Government-CJP Talks Begin Over Paper Leak Row
Politics: Government-CJP Talks Delayed at Constitution Club, Backchannel Efforts Continue Amid Political Tensions
Politics: CJP Sticks to Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Demand, Questions Possibility of Government Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget