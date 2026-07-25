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English NewsSportsCricketTravis Head Finally Addresses Virat Kohli Handshake Drama And Abuse Directed At His Wife

Travis Head Finally Addresses Virat Kohli Handshake Drama And Abuse Directed At His Wife

Travis Head also opened up about the toxic social media backlash his wife, Jessica Davies, and extended family members experienced in the aftermath of the viral clip.

Written By : Shivam Sharma, Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 08:59 AM (IST)

Australian power-hitter Travis Head has downplayed his post-match tension with Virat Kohli during IPL 2026, stating that there is no rift to repair between the two star cricketers.

The incident took place during Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fixture in May. Following mid-pitch banter where Kohli mockingly signaled the "Impact Player" gesture towards Head, post-match camera footage appeared to show Kohli walking straight past Head's extended hand during the customary team handshakes.

Addressing the viral episode for the first time in an interview with Code Sports, Head dismissed suggestions of long-term animosity:

"I don't think there's anything to patch over. That's just what it is. No surprises with how the competition went or what went on. So, as expected."

Addressing Online Abuse Against Family

Travis Head also opened up about the toxic social media backlash his wife, Jessica Davies, and extended family members experienced in the aftermath of the viral clip.

"I think Jessica and I have a great perspective on things. That's the world we live in, and she's amazing in how she handles that kind of stuff. The main concern was when it spilled over to other family members who aren't used to seeing that sort of toxicity," Head explained, praising his wife for remaining unfazed through the media storm.

Travis Head’s IPL 2026 Season Performance

Australian explosive opener Travis Head continued his aggressive approach at the top of the order for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) throughout IPL 2026. Playing 15 matches during the campaign, Head accumulated 410 runs as SRH reached the playoffs.

His defining moment of the season came against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, where he smashed a blistering 76 off just 30 balls - featuring eight sixes and four boundaries - to set up SRH's historic chase of 244 runs.

While he experienced mixed form in the second half of the tournament, Head maintained his trademark ultra-high powerplay strike rate alongside opening partner Abhishek Sharma, playing a crucial role in steering SRH into the knockout stages.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred between Travis Head and Virat Kohli?

During an IPL match, Kohli made an

How did Travis Head address the perceived tension with Virat Kohli?

Head downplayed the incident, stating there is

What social media issue did Travis Head discuss in the interview?

Head spoke about the toxic online backlash his wife, Jessica Davies, and other family members received after the viral clip. He praised his wife for her resilience.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Travis Head IPL IPL 2027 VIrat Kohli
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