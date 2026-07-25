LPG Tanker Disha Carrying 28 Indian Crew Members Attacked In Iranian Waters; All Safe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mozambique-flagged tanker DISHA attacked in Iranian waters, crew safe.

Indian Embassy confirmed all 28 Indian crew members are safe.

India’s External Affairs Minister condemned attacks on merchant shipping.

India advised seafarers avoiding Strait of Hormuz amidst regional risks.

A Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker DISHA, carrying 28 Indian crew members, came under attack in Iranian territorial waters. All crew members are safe, the Indian Embassy in Tehran said on Friday.

In a statement, the embassy said it had remained in close contact with the relevant authorities since the incident involving the tanker, identified by IMO No. 8818219, to ascertain the condition of the crew.

"The vessel has 28 Indian crew members on board. The Embassy has been in close contact with the relevant authorities and has confirmed that all Indian crew members are safe," the statement said.

The embassy added that it was continuing to monitor the situation and remained in touch with the concerned authorities.

Officials, however, did not disclose the nature of the attack or provide details on the condition of the vessel.

Jaishankar Condemns Attacks On Civilian Shipping

The development comes a day after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated India's opposition to attacks on merchant shipping and civilian maritime infrastructure.

Addressing the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila on Thursday, Jaishankar said international waterways must remain secure and open in accordance with international law.

"India stresses that international waterways must remain safe and unimpeded, fully in consonance with international law," Jaishankar said.

"Under no circumstances can attacks on seafarers, civilian shipping or infrastructure be countenanced," he added.

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India Issues Advisory For Seafarers

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns in the Gulf region and continuing attacks on merchant vessels.

Earlier this month, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) advised ship owners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz until further orders.

In a July 17 advisory, the DGMA said the "safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers" remained central to its mandate.

The advisory cited recent attacks on merchant vessels, including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT WEDYAN and AL REKAYYAT, saying the incidents had significantly increased the risks faced by commercial ships and their crews operating in the conflict-affected region.

"In view of the heightened security situation in the Persian Gulf region, including incidents resulting in casualties among Indian seafarers and continuing attacks on merchant vessels during the ongoing conflict, the Directorate considers it necessary to adopt enhanced precautionary measures to safeguard the interests of Indian seafarers serving on board ships operating in the region," the advisory said.

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