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English NewsCitiesDelhi Police Sets Up STF To Probe Paper Leaks, Exam-Related Offences

Delhi Police Sets Up STF To Probe Paper Leaks, Exam-Related Offences

Delhi Police has set up a Special Task Force within its Crime Branch to investigate paper leaks and ensure speedy prosecution in examination-related offences.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 08:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police formed STF to probe exam paper leaks.
  • STF operates under new Public Examinations Act, 2024.
  • Unit ensures integrity, transparency of national competitive examinations.
  • Formation follows national concerns regarding examination irregularities.


 New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): In a significant move to ensure transparency of competitive tests, the Delhi Police on Friday constituted a Special Task Force (STF) within its Crime Branch to investigate paper leaks and other examination-related offences.
 


 The new unit has been formed with the approval of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and will operate under the provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
 


 According to Delhi Police, the STF is mandated to conduct "prompt, professional, and comprehensive investigations" into offences pertaining to public examinations. These include the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), National Testing Agency (NTA), and various central government ministries or departments of the Central Government and their attached and subordinate offices for recruitment of staff.
 


 The STF will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime Branch, Delhi Police. The overall supervision and administrative control of the functioning of the STF will rest with the Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.
 


 Beyond investigation, the STF has been tasked with ensuring effective coordination with prosecuting agencies. The objective is to facilitate expeditious prosecution and ensure that trials in such cases are conducted on a day-to-day basis.
 


 "A dedicated step towards ensuring the integrity, transparency and fairness of public examinations," the Delhi Police stated in a post on X.
 


 The formation of this specialised cell comes against the backdrop of a national discourse on the NEET examination paper leaks and other alleged irregularities in various national examinations. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What new unit has the Delhi Police formed?

The Delhi Police has constituted a Special Task Force (STF) within its Crime Branch. This unit will investigate paper leaks and other examination-related offenses.

Under which law will the new STF operate?

The STF will operate under the provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. This provides the legal framework for its operations.

What is the scope of the STF's investigations?

The STF is mandated to investigate offenses related to public examinations by bodies like UPSC, SSC, RRBs, IBPS, NTA, and various central government ministries and departments.

Who will lead and supervise the newly formed STF?

The STF will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime Branch. Overall supervision will rest with the Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

Published at : 25 Jul 2026 08:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
STF Paper Leak Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS
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