IND vs SA T20 Series: Full Schedule, Match Dates & Timings

India vs South Africa T20 Series Full Schedule, Match Dates, Timings: India and South Africa are set to face off in a five-match T20I series following the completion of the Test and ODI legs of the tour. Suryakumar Yadav will lead India, while Aiden Markram will captain the Proteas.

After losing the Test series 0-2 and bouncing back with a 2-1 win in the ODIs, India will look to finish the tour on a high in the shortest format.

India vs South Africa T20I series begins on December 9 and concludes on December 19, with both sides featuring explosive batting line-ups and strong bowling attacks.

IND vs SA T20I Series Schedule:

1st T20I: Dec 9 - Cuttack

2nd T20I: Dec 11 - Chandigarh

3rd T20I: Dec 14 - Dharamsala

4th T20I: Dec 17 - Lucknow

5th T20I: Dec 19 - Ahmedabad

IND vs SA head-to-head record in T20Is

India hold a clear edge over South Africa in T20Is, winning 18 of the 31 matches between the sides.

The Proteas have claimed 12 victories, while one game ended without a result. The record highlights India’s stronger consistency and adaptability in the shortest format. The two teams now gear up for their next meeting - a five-match T20I series starting December 9, 2025 - giving South Africa another chance to close the gap.

Squads

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs.

