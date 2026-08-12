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English NewsSportsCricketSri Lanka Announces Test Squad vs India; Dickwella & Madushanka Return

Sri Lanka Announces Test Squad vs India; Dickwella & Madushanka Return

Sri Lanka have named a 16-man squad for the first Test against India, featuring the returns of Niroshan Dickwella and Dilshan Madushanka.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
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  • Galle hosts WTC opener, crucial for World Test Championship.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has officially announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming first Test match against India. The opening encounter of the two-match Test series is scheduled to take place at the iconic Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19, 2026. The series holds immense significance for both nations as it forms an integral part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

The host squad features notable recalls, key absences due to injuries, and a mix of seasoned veterans alongside emerging talent aimed at securing crucial championship points.

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Key Recalls And Missing Stars

The primary highlight of the squad selection is the return of experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella to the red-ball set-up. Dickwella was brought back into the side to handle wicketkeeping duties in the absence of star batter Kusal Mendis, who has been ruled out of the opening Test owing to an injury. Additionally, left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka makes his comeback to bolster the pace attack. Meanwhile, established top-order batter Pathum Nissanka has also been left out of the 16-man squad.

Leadership And Squad Breakdown

Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the Sri Lankan side as captain, with dynamic middle-order batter Kamindu Mendis serving as his vice-captain.

Batting Department: The top and middle-order lineup features Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, and Sonal Dinusha alongside skipper Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis.

Spin Attack: The slow-bowling duties will be spearheaded by Ramesh Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya, supported by Keshara Nuwantha.

Pace Unit: Dilshan Madushanka joins a formidable pace battery comprising Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, and Vishwa Fernando.

Current World Test Championship Standings

Both teams enter this series seeking to bolster their positions on the WTC table. India, led by captain Shubman Gill, currently occupy the fifth spot in the World Test Championship standings. They have recorded four victories and four defeats out of nine matches, accumulating a points percentage (PCT) of 48.150%. On the other hand, Sri Lanka find themselves in sixth position, having managed one victory, one draw, and two losses in their campaign so far.

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Complete Squad List

Sri Lanka Squad (First Test):

Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis (vc), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which players have been recalled to the Sri Lankan Test squad?

Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella returns for wicketkeeping duties. Left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka also makes his comeback to the pace attack.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Test Cricket Team India India VS Sri Lanka IND Vs SL
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