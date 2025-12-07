Chinnaswamy To Host IPL 2026 Without Changes, Assures DK Shivakumar

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLChinnaswamy To Host IPL 2026 Without Changes, Assures DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar said measures would be taken to avoid any repeat of the incident, upgrade crowd management, and preserve the stadium’s dignity.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will not be moved out of Bengaluru. He assured that all IPL 2026 matches will take place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Responding to concerns about shifting major fixtures after the recent tragedy during RCB celebration, Shivakumar said the venue is a matter of pride for Karnataka and Bengaluru, and the government will ensure matches continue there without compromising safety.

Shivakumar said, "This is a matter of respect for the state of Karnataka and Bengaluru. We will take steps to ensure that the next IPL matches are held here."

He added that the state is open to hosting Women’s T20 World Cup fixtures as well. Shivakumar, a self-proclaimed cricket fan, said measures would be taken to avoid any repeat of the incident, upgrade crowd management, and preserve the stadium’s dignity. He also revealed plans to construct a larger alternative stadium in the future.

"I am a cricket fan. We will take care that the recent disaster does not happen again and ensure that the stadium's dignity remains. The stadium will be developed by managing the crowd within the legal framework. In addition, we will build a bigger stadium as an alternative," the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said.

Tragedy outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

The joyous celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title in June 2025 turned into a tragedy outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. A stampede, or crowd crush, erupted as over 2.5 lakh fans, far exceeding the venue's capacity, attempted to surge into the stadium for a felicitation event.

The chaos was intensified by conflicting messages about free passes and poor crowd management. This resulted in a crush at the entry gates, tragically claiming eleven lives and injuring over 50 people. The incident led to a magisterial inquiry and compensation for the affected families.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 03:39 PM (IST)
DK Shivakumar IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Chinnaswamy
