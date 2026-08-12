Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Allocates Portfolios, Retains Key Departments

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has allocated portfolios to the state’s Cabinet Ministers, according to a press release issued by the Governor’s office on Wednesday. Shivakumar will retain Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, Law, Justice and Human Rights, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, Agriculture Marketing, and portfolios related to urban local bodies. Zameer Ahmed Khan has been assigned Housing, while Ramalinga Reddy gets Forest, Ecology and Environment. Other key allocations include Social Welfare to KH Muniyappa and Education portfolios to Madhu Bangarappa and Basavaraj Raya Reddy in Karnataka.

Key Allocations

DK Shivakumar, Chief Minister: Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, Law, Justice and Human Rights, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, Agriculture Marketing, Commissionerate of Town & Country Planning, all urban local bodies falling under BDA and BMRDA areas, and all unallotted portfolios.

BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan: Housing.

Ramalinga Reddy: Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Lakshman Savadi: Co-operation, excluding Agriculture Marketing.

Rudrappa Manappa Lamani: Sugar and Textiles.

KH Muniyappa: Social Welfare.

Shivraj Tangadagi: Backward Classes Welfare and Kannada and Culture.

UT Khader: Minority Welfare, Haj & Waqf, Health and Family Welfare.

T Raghumurthy: ST Welfare.

Dr Ajay Singh: Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology.

Cheluvarayaswamy: Major and Medium Irrigation.

Madhu Bangarappa: Primary and Secondary Education.

Basavaraj Raya Reddy: Higher Education.

Shivalinge Gowda: Excise from Finance Department.

Puttaranga Shetty: Animal Husbandry and Sericulture.

Vijayananda Kashappanavar: Small Scale Industries, Public Enterprises.

Santosh Lad: Labour and Employment.

KS Basanthaappa: Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water.

SS Mallikarjun: Mines and Geology, Horticulture.

Rizwan Arshad: Food and Civil Supply, Consumer Affairs.

Narendra Swamy: Agriculture.

HC Balakrishna: Municipal Administration.

B Nagendra: Planning and Statistics.

Cabinet Portfolios

The portfolio allocation was issued by R. Prabhu Shankar, Special Secretary to the Governor, in a press release dated August 12.