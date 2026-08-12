BJP Srinagar Unit Holds Tiranga Rally In Dal Lake Ahead Of Independence Day

The BJP's Srinagar unit organised a Tiranga rally at Dal Lake ahead of Independence Day, as the city prepares for August 15 celebrations.

The rally comes amid an appeal urging citizens to mark Independence Day with pride, honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and take a pledge towards a developed India.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' Call Ahead Of August 15

The Independence Day message calls upon people to celebrate August 15 with "aan, baan, shaan" and pay tribute to the freedom fighters.

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Citizens have also been urged to celebrate the occasion with the Tricolour under the slogan, "Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga, Har Man Tiranga."

Call For 'Viksit Bharat' Pledge

The appeal also asks people to take a "Viksit Bharat" pledge as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

The message emphasises remembering the sacrifices of freedom fighters while celebrating the national festival with pride and carrying the Tricolour.

It concludes with the call: "Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga, Har Man Tiranga."

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