India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue & Pitch Report

Sparks shot up when India and South Africa collided in the One Day International (ODI) series, which the Men in Blue clinched 2-1.

The two sides are now set to lock horns in an even more exciting version of the game, T20 cricket.

The fast-paced nature of this format provides immense potential for big scores and intense drama. As we wait for the first IND vs SA T20I, let's take a look at the match date, time, venue, as well as the general pitch report.

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Match Date & Time

The first India vs South Africa T20I will be played this Tuesday, that is on December 9, 2025.

The match is scheduled to start in the evening, at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the toss expected at 6:30 PM IST.

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Venue & Pitch Report

The first T20 clash between India and South Africa will be held at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Coincidentally, the first-ever, and most recent T20Is played here were India vs South Africa matches, both of which (played in 2015 and 2022) were won by the visitors.

They showed significant batting prowess in the ODI series, and hence, will be a challenging opponent for the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav.

As for the general pitch report, the conditions in Barabati tend to assist spinners, so the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Keshav Maharaj should pose threat.

India vs South Africa T20 Series Squads

India - Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

South Africa - Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs

