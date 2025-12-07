Virat Kohli visited the Simhachalam Devasthanam Temple in Visakhapatnam a day after India sealed the ODI series against South Africa.

A video of him dressed in a white kurta and holding a flower garland has gone viral. Kohli had scored an unbeaten 65 in the third ODI, guiding India to a nine-wicket win.

Watch Video

Virat Kohli visited the Simhachalam Devasthanam Temple in Visakhapatnam today. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/oIAckeMBTe — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) December 7, 2025

Virat Kohli taking blessings of Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha at the Simhachalam Devasthanam Temple in Vizag. 🙏❤️pic.twitter.com/izI8vJqXuk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2025

The temple, located atop the Simhachalam Hills and dedicated to Lord Varaha Narasimha, drew Kohli for a quiet visit and blessings.

Virat Kohli, who was named Player of the Series, finished 2025 as India’s highest ODI run-scorer with 651 runs at an average of 65. After a tough run in Australia, he rediscovered his rhythm back home, amassing 302 runs in three innings against South Africa at a strike rate of 117.05.

Virat's performance in IND vs SA ODI Series

Virat Kohli produced a dominant batting display in the IND vs SA ODI series, earning the Player of the Series award after finishing with 302 runs at an astonishing average of 151 and a strike rate of 117.05.

He slammed back-to-back centuries in Ranchi (135) and Raipur (102), becoming the first batter with seven or more ODI tons against four different teams.

Virat Kohli wrapped up the series with an unbeaten 65 off 45 balls in Visakhapatnam, sealing India’s 2-1 win. After the series, he said he felt “free in my mind” and admitted he hadn’t played at this level in the last few years, using a more fearless approach that saw him smash 12 sixes in just three matches.

When will Virat play his next match for India?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will next feature for India in IND-NZ ODIs in January 2026.