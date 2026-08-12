WATCH: Mohammad Siraj Cuts Sarfaraz Khan's Hair, Hilarious Moment Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces Sri Lanka in crucial two-match Test series.

Mohammed Siraj has found a rather unusual way to welcome Sarfaraz Khan back into the Indian Test setup.

A video showing Siraj giving Sarfaraz a haircut has gone viral on social media, with the batter appearing far from convinced about his teammate's barbering abilities. Sarfaraz initially looks hesitant before eventually allowing Siraj to take over, while a professional hairstylist later steps in to finish the job.

The light-hearted moment comes just days before India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Siraj Gives Sarfaraz A Haircut

In the viral clip, Siraj approaches Sarfaraz and offers to cut his hair. The batter appears doubtful and somewhat nervous before eventually giving his teammate the go-ahead.

Siraj then gets to work, with a hairstylist also assisting him during the session. Sarfaraz's expressions suggest he is not entirely comfortable with the arrangement, making the playful exchange even more entertaining.

WATCH VIDEO

The way Mohammed Siraj cuts Sarfaraz Khan’s hair like a big brother. 😂



Also, look at Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant’s new haircuts for the Ind vs Sl Test series! pic.twitter.com/RGjrXZodAo — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) August 11, 2026

Once Siraj finishes his part, the professional hairstylist takes over and completes Sarfaraz's new look.

The video has since attracted attention from cricket fans, with the moment being viewed as a fun example of the camaraderie within the Indian dressing room.

Sarfaraz Returns To India’s Test Squad

Sarfaraz has returned to India's Test squad after Sai Sudharsan was ruled out of the Sri Lanka series.

The BCCI said Sudharsan, who had been recovering at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from a right toe stress reaction, had made significant progress but would miss the two-Test series.

Sarfaraz joined the Indian team in Colombo ahead of the opening Test, which begins on August 15.

The 28-year-old has played six Tests for India, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.1, with a highest score of 150.

He was part of India's squad for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy but did not play a match. He was also with India A during the 2025 England tour but was not selected for the senior Test squad.

India Prepare For Sri Lanka Tests

The second Test will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from August 23 to 27.

India currently sit fifth in the World Test Championship standings, with Sri Lanka sixth. The two-match series therefore carries significance for both teams as they look to strengthen their positions in the WTC cycle.

India's updated squad includes captain Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Sarfaraz Khan among others.