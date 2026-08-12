IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Mohammad Siraj Cuts Sarfaraz Khan's Hair, Hilarious Moment Goes Viral

WATCH: Mohammad Siraj Cuts Sarfaraz Khan's Hair, Hilarious Moment Goes Viral

Mohammed Siraj gave Sarfaraz Khan a haircut ahead of the Sri Lanka Tests. Watch the viral Team India video.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India faces Sri Lanka in crucial two-match Test series.

Mohammed Siraj has found a rather unusual way to welcome Sarfaraz Khan back into the Indian Test setup.

A video showing Siraj giving Sarfaraz a haircut has gone viral on social media, with the batter appearing far from convinced about his teammate's barbering abilities. Sarfaraz initially looks hesitant before eventually allowing Siraj to take over, while a professional hairstylist later steps in to finish the job.

The light-hearted moment comes just days before India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Siraj Gives Sarfaraz A Haircut

In the viral clip, Siraj approaches Sarfaraz and offers to cut his hair. The batter appears doubtful and somewhat nervous before eventually giving his teammate the go-ahead.

Siraj then gets to work, with a hairstylist also assisting him during the session. Sarfaraz's expressions suggest he is not entirely comfortable with the arrangement, making the playful exchange even more entertaining.

WATCH VIDEO

Once Siraj finishes his part, the professional hairstylist takes over and completes Sarfaraz's new look.

The video has since attracted attention from cricket fans, with the moment being viewed as a fun example of the camaraderie within the Indian dressing room.

Sarfaraz Returns To India’s Test Squad

Sarfaraz has returned to India's Test squad after Sai Sudharsan was ruled out of the Sri Lanka series.

The BCCI said Sudharsan, who had been recovering at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from a right toe stress reaction, had made significant progress but would miss the two-Test series.

Sarfaraz joined the Indian team in Colombo ahead of the opening Test, which begins on August 15.

The 28-year-old has played six Tests for India, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.1, with a highest score of 150.

He was part of India's squad for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy but did not play a match. He was also with India A during the 2025 England tour but was not selected for the senior Test squad.

India Prepare For Sri Lanka Tests

The second Test will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from August 23 to 27.

India currently sit fifth in the World Test Championship standings, with Sri Lanka sixth. The two-match series therefore carries significance for both teams as they look to strengthen their positions in the WTC cycle.

India's updated squad includes captain Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Sarfaraz Khan among others.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does India's Test series against Sri Lanka begin?

The two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka begins on August 15. The first Test will be played in Colombo.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Aug 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sarfaraz Khan Mohammad Siraj Sri Lanka Vs India Test Series Galle Test
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Mohammad Siraj Cuts Sarfaraz Khan's Hair, Hilarious Moment Goes Viral
WATCH: Mohammad Siraj Cuts Sarfaraz Khan's Hair, Hilarious Moment Goes Viral
Cricket
ICC Women's T20I Rankings Released: Pakistan Climbs Big, Check Where India Stands
ICC Women's T20I Rankings Released: Pakistan Climbs Big, Check Where India Stands
Cricket
WATCH: Saif Ali Khan Turns Cricketer! Bowling Video Goes Viral
WATCH: Saif Ali Khan Turns Cricketer! Bowling Video Goes Viral
Cricket
Sarfaraz Khan vs Dhruv Jurel: India’s No. 6 Debate Gets Clear Verdict Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test
Sarfaraz Khan vs Dhruv Jurel: India’s No. 6 Debate Gets Clear Verdict Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING NEWS: 'Lungi' Remark Sparks Rajya Sabha Uproar as John Brittas Alleges Insult to South Indians
BIG BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Demands Amit Shah’s Resignation Over Student Protest Action
BREAKING: Amit Shah Challenges Opposition to Debate, Says Government Ready to Answer Every Question
BIG CLASH: Amit Shah Calls for Parliament Debate as Rahul Gandhi Demands Answers and Accountability
Breaking: Tata Sons Chair N Chandrasekaran Resigns; Term Continues Until February 2027, Shares Fall!
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget