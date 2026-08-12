ICC Women's T20I Rankings Released: Pakistan Climbs Big, Check Where India Stands

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian players continue dominating T20I batting, bowling, all-rounder ranks.

ICC Women's T20I Rankings: The International Cricket Conference (ICC) has released its latest Women’s T20I player rankings following the conclusion of the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Although host nation Sri Lanka sealed the T20I series 2-1 (after having won the ODI series by the same scoreline), key individual performances enabled players from both sides to make notable strides in the individual rankings.

Despite losing both series, Pakistan ended their tour on a positive note by securing a 4-wicket victory in the final T20I.

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Pakistan And Sri Lanka Players Make Major Moves

Several individual performers gained significantly in the updated list. Pakistan’s 21-year-old batter Shawaal Zulfiqar was awarded the Player of the Series after finishing as the top run-scorer with 132 runs across three matches. Her impressive run authorized a breakthrough into the Top 50, where she climbed up to the 49th position in the Women’s T20I batting rankings.

In the bowling department, Pakistan spinner Nashra Sandhu moved up one position to secure 8th place. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s T20I captain Chamari Athapaththu made a five-place leap to occupy the 36th rank among T20I bowlers.

Rankings gains for Pakistan and Sri Lanka players following their recent T20I series 🏏



Details 👇https://t.co/M9SOV6mRRh — ICC (@ICC) August 11, 2026

Indian Cricketers Continue Their Dominance

While players from Pakistan and Sri Lanka secured individual boosts, Indian players continue to dominate the upper tiers of the rankings.

Bowling Dominance: India’s Shri Charani holds the spot as the World No. 1 women’s T20I bowler. Fellow Indian bowler Deepti Sharma remains firmly placed at 7th position.

Batting Power: While no Pakistani batter features in the Top 10 T20I batting rankings, India boasts three players in the elite tier: Smriti Mandhana at 5th, Shafali Verma at 7th, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur at 10th.

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All-Rounders Status: In the all-rounders category, Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari gained one spot to move up to 13th, while India's Deepti Sharma remains the country's top-ranked all-rounder, occupying 5th position globally.