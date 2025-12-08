Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch High-Voltage Series Opener

India gear up to take on South Africa in Cuttack for the first of the five-match IND vs SA T20I series. Check live streaming, TV broadcast and other details ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
The India vs South Africa T20 series is here. After losing 2-0 in Tests, the Men in Blue bounced back against the Proteas with a 2-1 One Day International (ODI) series victory. 

The two sides are now set to take each other on in five T20 matches, the first fixture of which is only a little over 24 hours away from now. 

Taking all the action we saw in the 50-over clashes into account, this upcoming series promises to be a thrilling end to South Africa's tour of India. For those interested, here are live streaming and TV broadcast details.

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details

Just like the Test and ODI series, the IND vs SA 1st T20I live stream will be available on the JioHotstar app, as well as the JioHotstar website. 

Once again, users will require an active subscription to access the full match on these platforms. 

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: TV Broadcast Details

The Star Sports Network TV channels will air the live broadcast of the first India vs South Africa T20I, which will be played in Cuttack at the Barabati Stadium. 

IND vs SA 1st T20I: When To Watch?

The IND vs SA 1st T20I is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Therefore, as per usual cricketing norms, we can expect the toss to be conducted at 6:30 PM IST. Playing XIs should also be announced once the toss has been conducted. 

That being said, here is a look at the complete squads of India and South Africa for this series:

IND - Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

SA - Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
