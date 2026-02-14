Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK T20 WC Match: How Rain Could Impact Team Points And Qualifiers

IND vs PAK T20 WC Match: How Rain Could Impact Team Points And Qualifiers

If India vs Pakistan match is washed out, India would gain a point, taking them to 5 points and almost securing their Super 8s qualification.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rain Threat in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match: With a 50-70% chance of rain forecasted for India vs. Pakistan clash in Colombo on February 15, the "raingods" could impact the Group A standings. If IND vs PAK Feb 15th match is abandoned without a result, both teams will receive one point each.

Here's a breakdown of which team benefits most from a washout:

India: The Stability Winner

India currently sits at top of Group A with a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.125.

The Benefit: A point from a washout moves India to 5 points, virtually guaranteeing them a spot in the Super 8s. Since they already have a massive NRR cushion, they won't have to risk a high-stakes game that could potentially dent their standing.

Strategic Advantage: It allows India to approach their final group stage games against Netherlands and USA with less pressure, effectively securing safe passage to the next round.

Pakistan: "Safety First" Winner

For Pakistan, a washout is a double-edged sword but generally a positive outcome in the current context.

The Benefit: Like India, Pakistan would move to 5 points. Given the earlier geopolitical uncertainty and the "must-win" nature of this rivalry, walking away with a shared point ensures they stay level with India and ahead of the chasing pack (USA and Netherlands).

Avoided Risk: It eliminates risk of a heavy defeat against India, which would not only hurt their morale but also damage their NRR, potentially allowing Netherlands to sneak in.

The "Losers": Netherlands and USA

Smaller teams in Group A are the biggest victims of a washout between India and Pakistan.

Mathematical Blow: If India and Pakistan both reach 5 points via a washout, it becomes mathematically impossible for USA or Netherlands (both currently on 2 points) to catch them, even if those teams win all their remaining matches.

End of the Road: A shared point between the arch-rivals effectively closes the door on any "Cinderella story" for the Associate nations in Group A.

Group A Points Table: Post IND vs PAK Match Washout Standings

Team: India, Current Points: 4, Points After Washout: 5, Qualification Status: Virtually Qualified (via NRR)

Team: Pakistan, Current Points: 4, Points After Washout: 5, Qualification Status: Virtually Qualified

Team: Netherlands, Current Points: 2, Points After Washout: 3, Qualification Status: Virtually Eliminated

Team: USA, Current Points: 2, Points After Washout: 3, Qualification Status: Virtually Eliminated

Related Video

T20 World Cup Win: India Thrash Namibia by 93 Runs

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the chance of rain for the India vs. Pakistan match on February 15th?

There is a 50-70% chance of rain forecasted for the India vs. Pakistan match in Colombo on February 15th.

What happens if the India vs. Pakistan match is abandoned due to rain?

If the match is abandoned without a result, both India and Pakistan will receive one point each.

How does a rainout benefit India in Group A?

A point from a washout moves India to 5 points, virtually guaranteeing their spot in the Super 8s due to their strong Net Run Rate.

How does a rainout benefit Pakistan in Group A?

A washout gives Pakistan 5 points, keeping them level with India and ahead of other teams, while avoiding the risk of a damaging defeat.

Who is most negatively impacted if the India vs. Pakistan match is washed out?

Netherlands and USA are the biggest losers. A washout makes it mathematically impossible for them to catch up to India and Pakistan's 5 points.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
World
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
World
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
Cities
INC Wins 90 Civic Bodies, Sweeps Telangana Municipal Polls By Clear Majority
INC Wins 90 Civic Bodies, Sweeps Telangana Municipal Polls By Clear Majority
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Join Samajwadi Party on 15th February
Breaking News: Breaking: FSL Report Rules Out Poison in Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Tragedy in Patna: Girl Falls to Death at Phulwari Sharif Coaching Centre
Breaking News: Lucknow Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Killing 1, Injuring 5
Breaking News: Breaking: Devband Jail Video Sparks Fake Encounter Controversy in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget