Indian Captain Rubs Salt Into Pakistan’s Wounds With Fiery 'High Standards' Remark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India decisively defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in Asia Cup.

Spinners restricted Pakistan to 55, India chased target easily.

Captain Harmanpreet urged high standards, reached 150 T20Is.

Pakistan captain admitted collapse; India extended dominance.

IND vs PAK: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had every reason to be pleased after her side produced a ruthless seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai. But it was one particular remark from the skipper after the match that stood out, as she stressed the need for India to keep their standards high despite already securing a place in the semi-finals.

Pakistan were bowled out for just 55 after India’s spinners dominated proceedings. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat claimed three wickets each, while Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma also chipped in. India then completed the chase in only 8.4 overs.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s ‘High Standards’ Message

Speaking after the match, Harmanpreet praised India’s disciplined performance and said the team had delivered on its aim of being ruthless.

“It was a very important game for us. We talk about being ruthless, so very happy. All the bowlers have been outstanding, stuck to the plans, read the pitch well and executed well,” Harmanpreet said.

India had already qualified for the semi-finals before facing Pakistan, but the captain was particularly pleased that her players did not ease off despite having little at stake in terms of qualification.

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“It is very important to keep the standards high. I know what this team brings to the table. As far as losing three wickets is concerned, it can happen. Pakistan have a good bowling attack,” she added.

The remark came after India had clinically completed a chase of 56, with Harmanpreet making it clear that maintaining their level of performance remains a priority as the tournament enters its decisive phase.

Harmanpreet Creates T20I Captaincy History

The victory also marked a landmark occasion for Harmanpreet, who became the first cricketer to captain a side in 150 T20 Internationals.

The India skipper said she was grateful to have reached the milestone and thanked supporters for their continued backing.

“I am grateful. I never thought that I will come this far. Keep supporting. Hope I keep continuing the good work,” she said.

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Meanwhile, Shree Charani played a key role in restricting Pakistan, finishing with 3/7 from her four overs. The young spinner explained that her focus was on generating more revolutions on the ball to extract drift and turn.

“Just wanted to bowl to my strengths and according to the field. I just try to give more revs on the ball,” Charani said.

Fatima Sana Admits Pakistan Suffered Collapse

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana acknowledged that her side simply failed to capitalise after opting to bat first.

“We had a collapse. It was a fresh wicket and we wanted to put maximum total as we had a good bowling side,” Sana said.

Fatima was Pakistan’s standout bowler on the day, taking three wickets during India’s chase, but the target of 56 was far too small to defend.

“It doesn't matter that I got three wickets. We will try to play good cricket in our last game,” she said.

India’s emphatic victory extended their dominance over Pakistan, but Harmanpreet’s insistence that her side must continue to “keep the standards high” could prove to be one of the most talked-about takeaways from the contest.

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