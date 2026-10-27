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English NewsNewsWorldSaudi Offers $1 Billion To Houthis For Ceasefire During Defence Talks In Iran: Report

Saudi Offers $1 Billion To Houthis For Ceasefire During Defence Talks In Iran: Report

Saudi Arabia’s defence minister visited Iran amid reports of a proposed $1 billion payment to the Houthis in exchange for a ceasefire.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 08:34 PM (IST)

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman’s surprise visit to Iran was aimed at securing a ceasefire with Yemen’s Houthi rebels, potentially involving a $1 billion payment through Tehran, Israel Hayom reported, citing diplomatic sources in the Gulf. One source claimed the minister even carried the money aboard the military transport aircraft used for his arrival. The report comes amid escalating attacks on Saudi oil facilities and disruptions to Gulf energy exports, raising pressure on Riyadh to find a diplomatic solution while Iran seeks to strengthen its regional influence.

$1 Billion At Stake

According to the report, the visit was arranged by Saudi Arabia’s partners in the Mecca Joint Defence Alliance. Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin and Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, also participated in the talks.

Iran was represented by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Supreme National Security Council Secretary General Mohsen Rezaei and senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officials. Tehran reportedly offered to mediate between Riyadh and the Houthis over the conflict in Yemen.

Israel Hayom reported that Saudi Arabia’s partners had provided limited assistance despite the alliance’s defence commitments, sending military advisers but no additional support forces.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the visit formed part of efforts to reduce tensions, encourage dialogue and support mediation initiatives involving Qatar and Pakistan.

A Saudi official did not confirm that any money had changed hands. However, the official said the dispute partly concerned understandings reached three years ago, under which Riyadh was expected to provide financial assistance to the Houthis to support salary payments in areas under their control and rebuild civilian infrastructure.

In return, the rebels were expected to maintain a ceasefire and stop attacking Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: Yemen’s Houthis Claim Missile Strike On Saudi Oil Refinery Amid Escalating Tensions

Iran’s Diplomatic Gain

The Houthis have recently accused Riyadh of failing to honour those understandings, using the alleged breach to justify renewed attacks. Meanwhile, strikes on Saudi airports and oil facilities have inflicted economic damage, while attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted regional oil exports.

Despite the reported negotiations, Riyadh’s stated position remains that it rejects a ceasefire secured through what it considers military blackmail. Saudi Arabia has also opposed transferring funds before the Houthis return territory seized from Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

For Tehran, the meeting represents a diplomatic breakthrough, marking the first official engagement between representatives of the Mecca alliance and Iran’s leadership, according to the report.

Iran is seeking to promote a regional security framework led by Middle Eastern powers, while opposing potential US or Israeli military intervention. The talks could help Tehran position itself as a regional mediator even as its support for the Houthis remains a central source of tension.

Also Read: Israel Election Sees Historic 44.9% Turnout As Netanyahu Faces Crucial Battle

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 08:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia Iran Houthis MECCA Pact
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