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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: CSK Drop Biggest Hardik Pandya Trade Hint Yet? Fans Spot '33' In Zaheer Khan Video

WATCH: CSK Drop Biggest Hardik Pandya Trade Hint Yet? Fans Spot '33' In Zaheer Khan Video

Hardik Pandya CSK Trade: CSK's IPL 2027 video featuring Zaheer Khan sparks Hardik Pandya trade rumours after fans spot the number 33. Ravichandran Ashwin also reacts.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CSK's video featured number 33, fueling Pandya trade speculation.
  • Fans linked the number 33 to Hardik Pandya's jersey.
  • Ravichandran Ashwin reacted, further amplifying the trade speculation online.
  • Neither franchise has officially confirmed any potential Hardik Pandya trade.

Hardik Pandya CSK Trade: A cryptic moment in Chennai Super Kings' latest IPL 2027 video has put Hardik Pandya back in the trade conversation, with fans scrutinising a seemingly small detail involving the number 33. The clip, released as the franchise introduced its coaching set-up for the next season, features head coach Zaheer Khan and mascot Leo in an exchange about potential player transfers.

The number has caught attention because Pandya wears No. 33 for India and Mumbai Indians. With speculation about the all-rounder's future continuing, the video has triggered fresh discussion among cricket fans, although CSK have not confirmed any move for the Mumbai Indians captain.

WATCH: The Number 33 Detail In CSK's IPL 2027 Video

The video centres on a light-hearted exchange between Leo and Zaheer, with the mascot raising the subject of trade updates. Zaheer does not offer any information about possible deals, but viewers have focused on a sheet of paper shown during the interaction.

The number 33, circled on the paper, quickly became the subject of online speculation. Some fans interpreted it as a possible reference to Pandya, whose jersey number has become central to the discussion around the clip.

However, the video does not establish that CSK are pursuing the India all-rounder. The number could be a deliberate tease or simply an unrelated detail, and there has been no official announcement confirming a trade between CSK and Mumbai Indians.

Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts To CSK's Cryptic Hint

The clip also caught the attention of former CSK spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who reacted on social media with the words, "Onnnnn?? Proper cooking," adding another layer to the online discussion.

Ashwin's response helped amplify the speculation, but it does not confirm that a deal is being negotiated. Pandya has been linked with a potential move away from Mumbai Indians in recent discussions, and CSK's video has given those rumours fresh momentum.

For now, the number 33 remains the central talking point, rather than evidence of an agreement. Neither franchise has confirmed a trade involving Pandya, and the video should not be treated as official confirmation of his IPL 2027 destination.

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the recent speculation about Hardik Pandya's trade to CSK?

A recent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2027 video featured the number 33, which is Hardik Pandya's jersey number. This detail led fans to speculate about a potential trade.

What specific detail in the CSK video caused the stir?

The video showed head coach Zaheer Khan and mascot Leo, with a sheet of paper during their interaction having the number 33 circled. Viewers interpreted this as a possible reference to Pandya.

Have CSK or Mumbai Indians confirmed any trade involving Hardik Pandya?

No, neither franchise has officially confirmed any trade involving Hardik Pandya. The video is not considered official confirmation of his IPL 2027 destination.

How did Ravichandran Ashwin react to the cryptic CSK video?

Former CSK spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reacted on social media with the words, 'Onnnnn?? Proper cooking,' further amplifying the trade speculation among fans.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ravichandran Ashwin Chennai Super Kings Hardik Pandya IPL 2027
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