WATCH: CSK Drop Biggest Hardik Pandya Trade Hint Yet? Fans Spot '33' In Zaheer Khan Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CSK's video featured number 33, fueling Pandya trade speculation.

Fans linked the number 33 to Hardik Pandya's jersey.

Ravichandran Ashwin reacted, further amplifying the trade speculation online.

Neither franchise has officially confirmed any potential Hardik Pandya trade.

Hardik Pandya CSK Trade: A cryptic moment in Chennai Super Kings' latest IPL 2027 video has put Hardik Pandya back in the trade conversation, with fans scrutinising a seemingly small detail involving the number 33. The clip, released as the franchise introduced its coaching set-up for the next season, features head coach Zaheer Khan and mascot Leo in an exchange about potential player transfers.

The number has caught attention because Pandya wears No. 33 for India and Mumbai Indians. With speculation about the all-rounder's future continuing, the video has triggered fresh discussion among cricket fans, although CSK have not confirmed any move for the Mumbai Indians captain.

WATCH: The Number 33 Detail In CSK's IPL 2027 Video

The way CSK just hyped Hardik’s trade. 🔥 It's happening boys. 💥 https://t.co/ifyEIRgBrT — Pratyush Halder (@pratyush_no7) October 27, 2026

The video centres on a light-hearted exchange between Leo and Zaheer, with the mascot raising the subject of trade updates. Zaheer does not offer any information about possible deals, but viewers have focused on a sheet of paper shown during the interaction.

The number 33, circled on the paper, quickly became the subject of online speculation. Some fans interpreted it as a possible reference to Pandya, whose jersey number has become central to the discussion around the clip.

However, the video does not establish that CSK are pursuing the India all-rounder. The number could be a deliberate tease or simply an unrelated detail, and there has been no official announcement confirming a trade between CSK and Mumbai Indians.

Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts To CSK's Cryptic Hint

The clip also caught the attention of former CSK spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who reacted on social media with the words, "Onnnnn?? Proper cooking," adding another layer to the online discussion.

Ashwin's response helped amplify the speculation, but it does not confirm that a deal is being negotiated. Pandya has been linked with a potential move away from Mumbai Indians in recent discussions, and CSK's video has given those rumours fresh momentum.

For now, the number 33 remains the central talking point, rather than evidence of an agreement. Neither franchise has confirmed a trade involving Pandya, and the video should not be treated as official confirmation of his IPL 2027 destination.