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English NewsNewsWorldMelania Trump Announces Expanded Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire To Enable Humanitarian Aid

Melania Trump Announces Expanded Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire To Enable Humanitarian Aid

Melania Trump announced a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire around Oleshky took effect two days early, expanding beyond the city to enable humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 11:20 PM (IST)

WASHINGTON DC: US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday announced that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine had taken effect in areas beyond Oleshky, two days ahead of schedule. The move aims to protect civilians and facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid to the conflict-affected region.

In a post on X, Melania said the ceasefire took effect at 4 am Moscow time on October 27, 2026, after its implementation was brought forward by two days to safeguard civilians and enable humanitarian assistance.

She said the ceasefire’s geographical scope had expanded beyond Oleshky in the Kherson region to allow humanitarian convoys safe passage. General Valery Vasilyevich, Joint Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, had confirmed the arrangement, she added.

The announcement follows a White House statement issued on October 23, which said Melania had secured a localised ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine to temporarily halt military action in Oleshky. The arrangement was intended to facilitate humanitarian relief and civilian evacuations through a designated safe passageway.

“The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster,” Melania said in the earlier statement, adding that the remaining residents were primarily elderly people in urgent need of medical attention, medicine, food and clean water.

She highlighted the difficult conditions faced by residents, including limited electricity, mined roads and regular military attacks, stressing the urgency of allowing humanitarian assistance and evacuations.

According to the White House, Melania and her representative worked directly with senior Russian and Ukrainian officials to finalise the ceasefire’s parameters, including its timing, technical procedures and operational arrangements.

The First Lady also said civilian representatives from both countries would visit residents in their homes to assess their needs. Those wishing to evacuate would receive coordinated assistance and transportation to their preferred destinations in Russia or Ukraine.

She further announced that an impartial American media organisation would accompany and document the teams on the ground to help ensure that families’ wishes were respected.

Melania said the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky was brought to her attention during a private discussion at her “Fostering the Future Together” event in New York, held during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Located in southern Ukraine, across the Dnipro River from Kherson, Oleshky had a pre-war population of approximately 24,000. Estimates cited in the earlier White House statement indicated that between 1,700 and 2,000 residents remained in the city, predominantly elderly people, alongside around 50 children.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Oct 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ceasefire Melania Trump Russia Ukraine
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