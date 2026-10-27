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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Abhishek Sharma's Ice-Cold Celebration After 35-Ball Century Against New Zealand

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma's Ice-Cold Celebration After 35-Ball Century Against New Zealand

Watch Abhishek Sharma's meditation-style celebration after his 35-ball century against New Zealand in the third T20I, following a 15-ball fifty.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Abhishek Sharma scored 35-ball century, celebrated with meditative pose.
  • India set a T20I record 118/0 powerplay total.
  • Sharma's innings included a 15-ball fifty, pressuring New Zealand.

Abhishek Sharma delivered a breathtaking batting performance in the third India vs New Zealand T20I, reaching a century in just 35 balls before marking the milestone with a celebration that instantly grabbed attention. The Indian opener sat down on the pitch, folded his hands and struck a meditative pose, creating a moment as memorable as his explosive innings in Wellington.

The left-hander brought up his hundred with a boundary off Kyle Jamieson in the ninth over. After reaching three figures, Abhishek removed his helmet and gloves, placed his bat on the ground and settled into the pose. The calm reaction stood in striking contrast to the destruction he had inflicted on New Zealand's bowling attack.

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma's Chilling Celebration After 35-Ball Century

Abhishek's celebration became one of the standout moments of his innings. After completing his century, he sat cross-legged and clasped his hands in a gesture resembling meditation, with the moment drawing comparisons to the trademark celebrations of football star Erling Haaland.

The celebration followed an extraordinary assault from the Indian opener, who had already brought up his fifty in only 15 deliveries. He continued attacking after the milestone, reaching three figures in 35 balls and leaving New Zealand searching for answers.

Abhishek Sharma Powers India To Record-Breaking Powerplay

India's chase had begun at a remarkable pace well before Abhishek completed his century. The opening pair raced to 118 without losing a wicket in the first six overs, setting a new record for the highest powerplay total in men's T20I cricket, according to the figures provided by Cricbuzz.

Abhishek was central to the assault, while young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi kept the scoring rate high at the other end. The pair put New Zealand under immediate pressure as India pursued a target of 199 after the hosts finished on 198/3.

Abhishek's 35-ball century also placed him alongside Rohit Sharma for India's joint second-fastest T20I hundred, based on the supplied figures. He already holds the record for the fastest century by an Indian in men's T20Is, having reached the milestone in 30 balls against Afghanistan in Delhi in 2026.

His latest knock added another landmark to an innings that combined extraordinary power-hitting with a celebration that was just as eye-catching.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Abhishek Sharma celebrate his 35-ball century?

Abhishek Sharma celebrated his century by sitting on the pitch, striking a meditative pose with folded hands. This calm gesture, contrasting his explosive innings, instantly grabbed attention.

What record did India achieve in the powerplay?

India set a new record for men's T20I powerplay total, scoring 118 runs without losing a wicket in the first six overs. Abhishek Sharma was central to this assault.

What is Abhishek Sharma's fastest T20I century?

Abhishek Sharma holds the record for the fastest T20I century by an Indian (30 balls vs Afghanistan in 2026). His recent 35-ball century is India's joint second-fastest.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Abhishek Sharma T20I Cricket Cricket Videos
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