Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India Comeback Under Pressure? Here's What T20I Stats Say

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 139 runs, one wicket in three T20Is.

His strong domestic, franchise performances earned a T20I recall.

Coach Morne Morkel attributed struggles to nervousness, not ability.

Improved control, impact are crucial for his T20I future.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to India's T20I setup has come under scrutiny after an expensive start to the five-match series against New Zealand. The experienced pacer has conceded 139 runs across his first three appearances, managing just one wicket. With India assessing their bowling options ahead of upcoming assignments, his performances have raised questions about whether he can turn his recent domestic success into consistent international results.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Numbers In First Three T20Is Against New Zealand

Bhuvneshwar has struggled to contain New Zealand's batters since returning to the international side after an absence of nearly four years. His figures across the opening three matches highlight the challenge he has faced.

He conceded 49 runs without taking a wicket in the first T20I. The second match brought his only breakthrough so far, although he gave away 50 runs. In the third T20I, he conceded another 40 runs without adding to his wicket tally.

Across those outings, the right-arm seamer has delivered 12 overs, conceding 139 runs and taking one wicket. The numbers have put the spotlight on his comeback, particularly given the expectations surrounding his experience and ability to move the ball.

Domestic Performances Earned Bhuvneshwar Another India Opportunity

Bhuvneshwar's recall followed a productive run in domestic and franchise cricket. According to the figures available, he took 17 wickets for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 and 28 in IPL 2026.

He also claimed eight wickets in seven matches during the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the 2026 UP T20 League, he picked up 14 wickets in 11 appearances, strengthening his case for another opportunity at international level.

India have rested Jasprit Bumrah for the New Zealand series, creating an opening for Bhuvneshwar to bring his experience and bowling skills back into the attack. His ability to generate movement and maintain control was among the qualities that made him a familiar option for India in the past.

Morne Morkel Backs Bhuvneshwar To Find His Rhythm

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has offered a different perspective on the pacer's difficult start. Morkel attributed Bhuvneshwar's early struggles to nervousness rather than a decline in his bowling ability.

That assessment suggests the team remains willing to give the veteran time to settle back into international cricket. However, the remaining matches of the series will provide further opportunities for him to demonstrate that his domestic form can translate into effective performances against international opposition.

For Bhuvneshwar, the immediate challenge is to improve his control and make a greater impact with the ball. His experience remains an asset, but stronger returns will be important if he is to strengthen his position in India's T20I plans.