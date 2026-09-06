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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Arshdeep Singh & Actor-Model Samreen Kaur's ‘Special’ Romantic Gesture Goes Viral

WATCH: Arshdeep Singh & Actor-Model Samreen Kaur's ‘Special’ Romantic Gesture Goes Viral

Arshdeep Singh and actor-model girlfriend Samreen Kaur have revealed matching tattoos with a personal twist, using each other's handwriting for their initials.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 07:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cricketer Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur got unique initial handwriting tattoos.
  • Each now permanently carries the other's initials in their handwriting.
  • This follows Arshdeep's recent public confirmation of their relationship.
  • Their increasing public gestures continue attracting significant fan attention.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh and actor-model Samreen Kaur have taken their relationship another step forward, but it is not the usual matching tattoo story. The couple have chosen to permanently carry each other's handwriting on their arms, turning their initials into a deeply personal tattoo gesture. Arshdeep has Samreen's handwriting on his arm, while Samreen has Arshdeep's. The reveal comes shortly after Arshdeep publicly confirmed his relationship with Samreen, whom he introduced to his followers as “my person”.

The Twist Behind Their Matching Tattoos

Rather than simply getting matching initials designed in the same font, the couple opted for something far more personal.

Arshdeep's tattoo features “SK”, written in Samreen's handwriting. Samreen, meanwhile, has “AS”, with the initials written in Arshdeep's handwriting.

Both designs sit alongside small red hearts created in a single fine-line style. The idea was to preserve the natural character of their handwriting instead of turning the letters into perfectly polished typography.

WATCH POST

According to details released by Aliens Tattoo, designer Abhishek Gawai developed the final visual concept, while tattoo artist Sunny Sen translated the handwritten initials into the finished tattoos.

The couple's latest gesture has added another layer to a relationship that attracted considerable attention during IPL 2026.

ALSO READ | WATCH: ‘Besharam Hai Kya?’ Pakistan Captain’s Viral Send-Off To India Star Gets Trolled

How Arshdeep And Samreen’s Relationship Became Public

Dating speculation around Arshdeep and Samreen intensified during the IPL after she was spotted around Punjab Kings matches and fans began connecting the pair through social-media posts and photographs.

The speculation continued for weeks before Arshdeep finally made the relationship public. His Instagram post featuring Samreen and the words “my person” effectively ended the uncertainty surrounding their equation.

The matching tattoos now offer another public glimpse into their relationship, with the unusual handwriting concept becoming the biggest talking point.

Arshdeep’s Sweet Gesture At The Airport

The tattoo reveal was not the only recent moment involving the couple to attract attention.

A video circulating on social media showed Arshdeep receiving Samreen at an airport with a bouquet of flowers. The gesture added to the growing interest around the India pacer's personal life.

On the cricket front, Arshdeep is currently involved in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, where he is leading Ludhiana Lions. He made 9 not out from 10 balls and returned figures of 2/31 in three overs in his opening appearance, although Ludhiana went down by seven wickets.

With his relationship now public, Arshdeep and Samreen's latest matching tattoo reveal has given fans another glimpse into their increasingly public personal life.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is unique about Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur's matching tattoos?

They opted for each other's handwriting for the initials. Arshdeep has 'SK' in Samreen's handwriting, and Samreen has 'AS' in Arshdeep's handwriting.

Who was involved in designing and applying the tattoos for Arshdeep and Samreen?

Abhishek Gawai developed the visual concept. Tattoo artist Sunny Sen translated the initials into the final designs at Aliens Tattoo.

How did Arshdeep Singh publicly confirm his relationship with Samreen Kaur?

Arshdeep confirmed their relationship through an Instagram post. He introduced Samreen to his followers, referring to her as 'my person'.

What other public gesture involving Arshdeep and Samreen recently gained attention?

A video circulated on social media showing Arshdeep receiving Samreen at an airport. He greeted her with a bouquet of flowers.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 07:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Team India Arshdeep Singh India Cricket Samreen Kaur Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend Arshdeep Singh Tattoo Samreen Kaur Tattoo Matching Tattoo
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