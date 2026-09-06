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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Shafali Verma’s Fiery Send-Off To Pakistan Star Goes Viral

WATCH: Shafali Verma’s Fiery Send-Off To Pakistan Star Goes Viral

Shafali Verma dismissed Muneeba Ali before making a fiery gesture during India vs Pakistan at the Women’s Asia Cup 2026.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 07:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shafali dismissed Muneeba Ali, celebrating with a pointed gesture.
  • Pakistan struggled, India bowled them out for just 55.
  • India won easily; Shafali reached 3,000 T20I runs.

Shafali Verma produced a moment of frustration and redemption during India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan, dismissing Muneeba Ali before celebrating with a pointed gesture towards the departing batter.

The incident came after Pakistan had survived an earlier chance, with Muneeba eventually falling to Shafali in the fifth over. The Indian all-rounder immediately made her emotions clear as she celebrated the breakthrough.

Shafali Has The Last Word

Muneeba had already survived a scare when Pratika Rawal failed to hold on to a difficult chance at long-on. The ball went through for a boundary, adding to Pakistan’s early momentum.

Shafali soon responded with the breakthrough India needed. Bowling on the stumps, she kept the delivery tight and Muneeba attempted to play it away, only to miss the ball completely.

WATCH: Shafali Verma’s Fiery Send-Off To Muneeba Ali In IND vs PAK

ALSO READ | WATCH: ‘Besharam Hai Kya?’ Pakistan Captain’s Viral Send-Off To India Star Gets Trolled

It turned enough to clip the off bail, ending Muneeba’s innings on 13 from 15 deliveries. The dismissal gave India their first wicket of the innings and sparked Shafali’s animated celebration.

The Indian all-rounder then gestured towards the exit as Muneeba walked away, creating one of the most talked-about moments of the contest.

India Dominates Pakistan

Pakistan struggled to build a competitive total after losing Muneeba and were eventually bowled out for just 55 in 18.1 overs. Shafali finished with the first wicket, while Sree Charani and Prema Rawat claimed three apiece.

India then chased down the target in only 8.4 overs to secure a seven-wicket victory in Dubai. Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten as India maintained their winning run in the tournament.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Arshdeep Singh & Actor-Model Samreen Kaur's ‘Special’ Romantic Gesture Goes Viral

The match also marked another milestone for Shafali, who began India’s chase with a six and became the youngest player to reach 3,000 T20I runs.

Shafali’s send-off to Muneeba, however, quickly became a talking point of its own, with footage of the exchange attracting attention online.

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant incident occurred involving Shafali Verma during the match?

Shafali Verma dismissed Pakistan's Muneeba Ali and then made a pointed gesture towards the departing batter. This animated celebration became a major talking point of the contest.

What was the outcome of the India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026 match?

India dominated Pakistan, bowling them out for just 55 runs. India then chased down the target in only 8.4 overs to secure a seven-wicket victory in Dubai.

Did Shafali Verma achieve any personal milestones in this match?

Yes, Shafali Verma became the youngest player to reach 3,000 T20I runs. She achieved this milestone by starting India's chase with a six.

How did Shafali Verma dismiss Muneeba Ali?

Shafali bowled a tight delivery on the stumps, which Muneeba attempted to play but missed completely. The ball turned enough to clip the off bail, ending Muneeba's innings.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 07:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shafali Verma Cricket India Women IND Vs PAK Muneeba Ali Pakistan Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026
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