Kerala Congress Chief Sunny Joseph Apologises Over Post Targeting CJI Surya Kant

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph has tendered an unconditional apology over an objectionable post about Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant published from the Kerala Congress unit's social media account.

Responding to a legal notice issued by Supreme Court advocate Meenesh Dubey, Joseph said the person responsible for the post had been removed from the position and instructed to issue a public apology.

Kerala Congress Chief Issues Unconditional Apology

Joseph has also apologised unconditionally over the controversy. The apology follows a post published on the Kerala Congress's social media account that addressed CJI Surya Kant disrespectfully and called for his resignation.

The post triggered a controversy over its remarks against the Chief Justice of India, prompting legal action in the form of a notice from advocate Meenesh Dubey.

Person Responsible For Post Removed

In his response to the legal notice, Joseph said the individual responsible for publishing the post had been removed from the position and asked to apologise publicly.

Joseph's unconditional apology comes amid the controversy surrounding the social media post targeting the CJI.