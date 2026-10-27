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English NewsNewsKerala Congress Chief Sunny Joseph Apologises Over Post Targeting CJI Surya Kant

Kerala Congress Chief Sunny Joseph Apologises Over Post Targeting CJI Surya Kant

The post triggered a controversy over its remarks against the Chief Justice of India, prompting legal action in the form of a notice from advocate Meenesh Dubey.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 10:31 PM (IST)

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph has tendered an unconditional apology over an objectionable post about Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant published from the Kerala Congress unit's social media account.

Responding to a legal notice issued by Supreme Court advocate Meenesh Dubey, Joseph said the person responsible for the post had been removed from the position and instructed to issue a public apology.

Kerala Congress Chief Issues Unconditional Apology

Joseph has also apologised unconditionally over the controversy. The apology follows a post published on the Kerala Congress's social media account that addressed CJI Surya Kant disrespectfully and called for his resignation.

The post triggered a controversy over its remarks against the Chief Justice of India, prompting legal action in the form of a notice from advocate Meenesh Dubey.

Person Responsible For Post Removed

In his response to the legal notice, Joseph said the individual responsible for publishing the post had been removed from the position and asked to apologise publicly.

Joseph's unconditional apology comes amid the controversy surrounding the social media post targeting the CJI.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 10:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJI Surya Kant Kerala Congress Chief Sunny Joseph Sunny Joseph Apologises Over Post Targeting CJI
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