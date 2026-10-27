MLC Results: BJP Leads In UP, NDA Ahead In Bihar; Mahayuti Leads In Maharashtra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Initial trends show BJP-led alliances leading across four states.

Karnataka's JD(S) won one seat; BJP leads in three others.

Maharashtra's Mahayuti leads three seats, MVA ahead in two.

Counting is underway for 28 Legislative Council seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka, with the BJP-led alliance leading in six Uttar Pradesh seats and the NDA ahead in two in Bihar. In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti alliance is leading in three of five seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is ahead in two. In Karnataka, the JD(S) has wrested the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency from the Congress, while its BJP ally is leading in three other seats.

UP Counting Row

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday urged Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to intervene over alleged delays in counting for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections and ensure transparency.

In a post on X, Yadav alleged that the counting process was being deliberately slowed down and that the Election Commission was not officially announcing the results of individual rounds. He also claimed that political parties and the media were not receiving updates on the process.

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“Do not make a mockery of democracy,” Yadav said, urging the poll panel to ensure transparent results. He added that SP workers and office-bearers were monitoring the counting and would remain vigilant until winning certificates were issued.

Yadav warned that the party would protest and file cases if district magistrates or commissioners were found engaging in irregularities. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer’s office said it was verifying the allegations.

Counting for 11 seats, comprising five graduates’ and six teachers’ constituencies, began at 8 am on Tuesday. Polling was held on October 23.

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JD(S) Win In Karnataka

The JD(S) has wrested the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency from the ruling Congress in Karnataka, according to official sources. Its alliance partner, the BJP, was leading in the South-East Graduates’, West Graduates’ and North-East Teachers’ constituencies, where counting remained underway.

Mahayuti Ahead In Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, counting continued for five Legislative Council seats following polling on October 23. Early trends showed Mahayuti leading in three seats, with the MVA ahead in two.

Sharad Pawar’s party candidate was leading in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates’ Constituency, while the Congress candidate was ahead in the Pune Graduates’ Constituency.

The BJP was leading in the Pune Teachers’ and Nagpur Graduates’ constituencies, while Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena candidate was ahead in the Amravati Teachers’ Constituency.

Bihar Trends

In Bihar, the NDA was leading in two of the eight seats, while other candidates were ahead in one. Final results across the states were awaited as counting continued.