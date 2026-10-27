Voter turnout in Israel’s crucial general election reached 44.9 per cent by 2 pm on Tuesday, marking the highest participation at this stage since 1973, according to Israeli media citing the Central Elections Committee. Acting director general Dean Livne said turnout had surpassed previous records. The election is witnessing a closely fought contest between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger, former army chief Gadi Eisenkot, with neither political camp assured of securing a majority in the 120-member Knesset.

Turnout Breaks Records

The 44.9 per cent turnout recorded by 2 pm represents a significant increase from the 38.9 per cent registered at the same time during the 2022 election.

Earlier, 31.5 per cent of eligible voters had cast their ballots by noon, compared with 28.4 per cent at the same stage in the previous election.

Polling stations opened at 7 am local time and are scheduled to close at 10 pm. A total of 7,331,981 eligible voters can cast their ballots at 12,018 polling stations across the country.

“There hasn’t been such a nationwide voter turnout since 1973,” Livne said, according to Israeli media reports.

The military also reported strong participation among serving personnel, with turnout exceeding 48 per cent by noon, compared with 44.4 per cent at the same time in 2022.

Netanyahu Faces Tough Contest

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, is seeking another term amid mounting criticism over the government’s handling of the war and the security failures surrounding the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

Eisenkot has emerged as a key challenger, while former prime minister Naftali Bennett is leading a separate opposition alliance with Yair Lapid.

Netanyahu has urged right-wing voters to turn out in large numbers, warning that low participation could allow his opponents to form the next government. US President Donald Trump has also publicly endorsed the Israeli leader.

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Irregularity Claims Emerge

Several parties have alleged irregularities, including missing or defaced ballot papers. However, the Central Elections Committee said there was no evidence of systematic tampering and that individual complaints were being addressed.

Arab citizens, who account for around 21 per cent of Israel’s population, could influence the election outcome. Their participation may prove crucial in determining which political bloc can secure the 61 seats needed to form a government.

Official results are expected on November 4, with an initial indication of the outcome likely by Wednesday.

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