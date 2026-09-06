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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: ‘Besharam Hai Kya?’ Pakistan Captain’s Viral Send-Off To India Star Gets Trolled

WATCH: ‘Besharam Hai Kya?’ Pakistan Captain’s Viral Send-Off To India Star Gets Trolled

IND vs PAK: Fatima Sana’s animated send-off to Shafali Verma sparked criticism online after Pakistan suffered a record-low T20I total of 55 against India.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 06:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fatima Sana's send-off to Shafali Verma sparked online reaction.
  • Pakistan's batting collapsed to 55, their lowest T20I score.
  • India achieved a seven-wicket victory, chasing Pakistan's 56.

IND vs PAK: Fatima Sana’s celebration after dismissing Shafali Verma became one of the talking points from an otherwise one-sided India-Pakistan clash in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. The Pakistan captain removed Shafali early in India’s chase and celebrated emphatically, even appearing to point the Indian opener towards the exit. The moment quickly spread online, with some fans criticising Fatima’s reaction.

Fatima’s Celebration Takes Centre Stage

Shafali had made an aggressive start before her innings ended for 12 from six deliveries. She attempted to work a length ball into the leg side but instead produced a leading edge that went back towards Fatima.

WATCH VIDEO

The Pakistan captain completed the catch and immediately celebrated towards Shafali. Her animated reaction quickly became a talking point as clips of the dismissal circulated across social media.

The incident also came after Shafali had shown plenty of emotion earlier in the contest, giving the India-Pakistan encounter an added layer of intensity.

Fan Reactions

Pakistan Collapse Overshadows Send-Off

Fatima's moment came in the middle of a disastrous night for Pakistan with the bat.

After reaching 27 without loss, Pakistan's innings completely unravelled as India's bowlers picked up wickets in clusters. Muneeba Ali made 13 while Shawaal Zulfiqar scored 14, but neither could convert the promising start into a substantial total.

India's spin attack then took complete control. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat claimed three wickets each, while Deepti Sharma took two as Pakistan were dismissed for just 55.

The score marked Pakistan women's lowest-ever total in T20I cricket, adding another unwanted record to a difficult outing.

India Cruise To Another Big Win

Pakistan's captain did provide some resistance with the ball, claiming three wickets during India's chase.

However, the target of 56 was never going to seriously trouble India. The hosts reached the required total in just 8.4 overs to complete a seven-wicket victory.

With Pakistan's batting collapsing for 55 and Fatima's send-off becoming a major social-media talking point, the contest produced plenty of discussion despite India's comfortable victory.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Fatima Sana's celebration a talking point?

Fatima Sana celebrated emphatically after dismissing Shafali Verma, appearing to point her towards the exit. This animated reaction became a major talking point online, drawing criticism from some fans.

What was Pakistan's batting performance in the match?

Pakistan's batting collapsed dramatically, with the team being dismissed for just 55 runs. This marked their lowest-ever total in Women's T20I cricket.

Who were the key performers for India with the ball?

India's spin attack took control, with Shree Charani and Prema Rawat claiming three wickets each. Deepti Sharma also contributed with two wickets.

What was the final result of the match?

India comfortably won the match by seven wickets, chasing down Pakistan's target of 56 runs in just 8.4 overs. Fatima Sana took three wickets for Pakistan during India's chase.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 06:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shafali Verma India Women IND Vs PAK Fatima Sana Pakistan Women India VS Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Pakistan 55 All Out
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