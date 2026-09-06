WATCH: ‘Besharam Hai Kya?’ Pakistan Captain’s Viral Send-Off To India Star Gets Trolled

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fatima Sana's send-off to Shafali Verma sparked online reaction.

Pakistan's batting collapsed to 55, their lowest T20I score.

India achieved a seven-wicket victory, chasing Pakistan's 56.

IND vs PAK: Fatima Sana’s celebration after dismissing Shafali Verma became one of the talking points from an otherwise one-sided India-Pakistan clash in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. The Pakistan captain removed Shafali early in India’s chase and celebrated emphatically, even appearing to point the Indian opener towards the exit. The moment quickly spread online, with some fans criticising Fatima’s reaction.

Fatima’s Celebration Takes Centre Stage

Shafali had made an aggressive start before her innings ended for 12 from six deliveries. She attempted to work a length ball into the leg side but instead produced a leading edge that went back towards Fatima.

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The Pakistan captain completed the catch and immediately celebrated towards Shafali. Her animated reaction quickly became a talking point as clips of the dismissal circulated across social media.

The incident also came after Shafali had shown plenty of emotion earlier in the contest, giving the India-Pakistan encounter an added layer of intensity.

Fan Reactions

Yeh fatima sana besharm ha kya 🤬#INDWvPAKW #WomensAsiaCup — Akhand Talks Cricket (@AkhandSharma9) September 5, 2026

fatima madam khud uss raste chale jao jo hume dikha rahe ho 100 toh hue nahi humko attitude dikha rahe hai loooool — villanelle (@mishtidoiiii) September 5, 2026

Fatima is the face of Zindagi jhandva phir bhi ghamadva. 😂😂



Sending off Shefali after her team being all out for 55 was just hilarious. Konsa nasha karte ho padosiyon.#indvPak#asiacup#indwvpakw — Sky (@SkyShah4589) September 5, 2026

Pakistan Collapse Overshadows Send-Off

Fatima's moment came in the middle of a disastrous night for Pakistan with the bat.

After reaching 27 without loss, Pakistan's innings completely unravelled as India's bowlers picked up wickets in clusters. Muneeba Ali made 13 while Shawaal Zulfiqar scored 14, but neither could convert the promising start into a substantial total.

India's spin attack then took complete control. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat claimed three wickets each, while Deepti Sharma took two as Pakistan were dismissed for just 55.

The score marked Pakistan women's lowest-ever total in T20I cricket, adding another unwanted record to a difficult outing.

India Cruise To Another Big Win

Pakistan's captain did provide some resistance with the ball, claiming three wickets during India's chase.

However, the target of 56 was never going to seriously trouble India. The hosts reached the required total in just 8.4 overs to complete a seven-wicket victory.

With Pakistan's batting collapsing for 55 and Fatima's send-off becoming a major social-media talking point, the contest produced plenty of discussion despite India's comfortable victory.