Priyanshu Moliya scored an unbeaten 321 runs for Baroda in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy. This monumental knock helped his team reach 616 runs against Jammu and Kashmir.
Priyanshu Moliya Slams Unbeaten 321 In Ranji Trophy, Enters Elite Indian First-Class List
Ranji Trophy: Baroda's Priyanshu Moliya hit an unbeaten 321 off 492 balls against Jammu and Kashmir, becoming the seventh-youngest Indian to score a first-class triple century.
- Baroda's Priyanshu Moliya scored unbeaten 321 in Ranji Trophy.
- His 321-run innings helped Baroda reach 616 total.
- Moliya joined elite young Indian first-class triple-centurions list.
Ranji Trophy: Baroda batter Priyanshu Moliya produced a career-defining performance in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy, scoring an unbeaten 321 against defending champions Jammu and Kashmir. The 21-year-old right-hander converted a challenging start for his team into a monumental individual achievement, helping Baroda pile up 616 runs in their first innings at the Reliance Cricket Ground in Vadodara.
Moliya faced 492 deliveries during his marathon knock, striking 36 fours and a six. His innings placed him among a select group of Indian batters to have scored a triple century in first-class cricket before turning 22, adding his name to a list that includes several players who went on to represent India.
Priyanshu Moliya Joins Elite Group Of Young Indian Triple-Centurions
Moliya's unbeaten 321 made him the second Baroda batter to register a first-class triple century, according to the supplied figures. He also became the seventh-youngest Indian to reach the milestone, at the age of 21 years and 132 days.
Wasim Jaffer remains the youngest Indian on the list, having scored a first-class triple century at 18 years and 262 days. Abhinav Mukund, Rishabh Pant, Arjan Kripal Singh, Cheteshwar Pujara and KS Bharat are the other players listed ahead of Moliya by age.
Youngest Indian Batters To Score First-Class Triple Centuries
- Wasim Jaffer: 18 years, 262 days
- Abhinav Mukund: 18 years, 302 days
- Rishabh Pant: 19 years, 92 days
- Arjan Kripal Singh: 19 years, 342 days
- Cheteshwar Pujara: 20 years, 290 days
- KS Bharat: 21 years, 126 days
- Priyanshu Moliya: 21 years, 132 days
How Moliya Built His Marathon Knock Against Jammu And Kashmir
Speaking to the BCCI after the day's play, Moliya explained that his priority was to spend time at the crease after Baroda lost early wickets. Rather than chasing quick runs, he focused on building partnerships and batting deep into the innings.
He also credited the pitch for offering favourable batting conditions, while explaining that he tried to stay close to the ball when facing the fast bowlers. As the innings progressed, he looked to capitalise whenever the fielding side offered him scoring opportunities.
Moliya said the responsibility of holding the innings together became particularly important as wickets continued to fall around him. He believed the lower-order batters also had a role in extending partnerships and ensuring Baroda made the most of their first innings.
The 21-year-old's effort ultimately carried him beyond 300 and helped Baroda reach 616. His unbeaten 321 was the defining contribution of the innings, giving the side a substantial total against the reigning Ranji Trophy champions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Priyanshu Moliya's notable performance in the Ranji Trophy?
How old was Priyanshu Moliya when he scored his triple century?
Moliya was 21 years and 132 days old when he achieved his triple century. This places him as the seventh-youngest Indian to reach this first-class milestone.
What records did Moliya set with his innings?
He became the second Baroda batter to score a first-class triple century. Moliya also joined an elite group as the seventh-youngest Indian to reach this milestone.
Who holds the record for the youngest Indian triple-centurion in first-class cricket?
Wasim Jaffer is the youngest Indian to score a first-class triple century. He achieved this at 18 years and 262 days old.