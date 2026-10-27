Priyanshu Moliya Slams Unbeaten 321 In Ranji Trophy, Enters Elite Indian First-Class List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Baroda's Priyanshu Moliya scored unbeaten 321 in Ranji Trophy.

His 321-run innings helped Baroda reach 616 total.

Moliya joined elite young Indian first-class triple-centurions list.

Ranji Trophy: Baroda batter Priyanshu Moliya produced a career-defining performance in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy, scoring an unbeaten 321 against defending champions Jammu and Kashmir. The 21-year-old right-hander converted a challenging start for his team into a monumental individual achievement, helping Baroda pile up 616 runs in their first innings at the Reliance Cricket Ground in Vadodara.

Moliya faced 492 deliveries during his marathon knock, striking 36 fours and a six. His innings placed him among a select group of Indian batters to have scored a triple century in first-class cricket before turning 22, adding his name to a list that includes several players who went on to represent India.

Priyanshu Moliya Joins Elite Group Of Young Indian Triple-Centurions

Moliya's unbeaten 321 made him the second Baroda batter to register a first-class triple century, according to the supplied figures. He also became the seventh-youngest Indian to reach the milestone, at the age of 21 years and 132 days.

Wasim Jaffer remains the youngest Indian on the list, having scored a first-class triple century at 18 years and 262 days. Abhinav Mukund, Rishabh Pant, Arjan Kripal Singh, Cheteshwar Pujara and KS Bharat are the other players listed ahead of Moliya by age.

Youngest Indian Batters To Score First-Class Triple Centuries

Wasim Jaffer: 18 years, 262 days

Abhinav Mukund: 18 years, 302 days

Rishabh Pant: 19 years, 92 days

Arjan Kripal Singh: 19 years, 342 days

Cheteshwar Pujara: 20 years, 290 days

KS Bharat: 21 years, 126 days

Priyanshu Moliya: 21 years, 132 days

How Moliya Built His Marathon Knock Against Jammu And Kashmir

Speaking to the BCCI after the day's play, Moliya explained that his priority was to spend time at the crease after Baroda lost early wickets. Rather than chasing quick runs, he focused on building partnerships and batting deep into the innings.

He also credited the pitch for offering favourable batting conditions, while explaining that he tried to stay close to the ball when facing the fast bowlers. As the innings progressed, he looked to capitalise whenever the fielding side offered him scoring opportunities.

Moliya said the responsibility of holding the innings together became particularly important as wickets continued to fall around him. He believed the lower-order batters also had a role in extending partnerships and ensuring Baroda made the most of their first innings.

The 21-year-old's effort ultimately carried him beyond 300 and helped Baroda reach 616. His unbeaten 321 was the defining contribution of the innings, giving the side a substantial total against the reigning Ranji Trophy champions.