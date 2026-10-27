Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rally concludes 5 PM; no overnight stay allowed.

Organizers provide water, toilets, volunteers; install CCTVs.

No violence, provocative speeches, or external marches permitted.

Organizers must cooperate, share details; face legal action.

Delhi Police has laid down strict conditions for the rally scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, 2026. The programme must conclude by 5 pm, after which organisers will have to begin dispersing the participants. The schedule cannot be extended under any circumstances.

No Overnight Stay, CCTV Surveillance Mandatory

Participants will not be allowed to stay overnight at Ramlila Maidan either before or after the rally.

Organisers must install high-definition CCTV cameras at the venue’s entry and exit gates, stage, seating areas and surrounding locations. A control room equipped with recording facilities and at least five monitors must also be set up.

Water, Toilets And Volunteers Must Be Arranged

Adequate water tankers and toilet facilities must be provided for participants, with separate toilet blocks for women.

Organisers must deploy a sufficient number of volunteers to ensure the rally runs smoothly. All volunteers must be identifiable through a uniform dress code or badges.

No Violence Or Provocative Speeches

Organisers will be responsible for ensuring that the rally remains peaceful. Violence, disruption or any activity that could disturb law and order will not be tolerated.

Speeches that could create tension or disturb social harmony on the basis of caste, religion or colour will not be permitted.

If any speaker delivers an inflammatory or threatening speech, organisers must immediately switch off the microphone and remove the speaker from the stage.

Participants will not be permitted to march from Ramlila Maidan to any other location during the rally.

Buses, cars, tempos and other vehicles arriving for the event must be parked only at locations designated by the traffic police.

Organisers Must Share Event Details With Police

Organisers will have to cooperate fully with Delhi Police and provide a list of invitees and volunteers, a minute-by-minute programme schedule, the number of buses and their registration numbers.

They must comply with all applicable laws and regulations and make the necessary arrangements to manage participants and maintain public order.

Any violation of the conditions may invite legal action against the organisers.