India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldYemen’s Houthis Claim Missile Strike On Saudi Oil Refinery Amid Escalating Tensions

Yemen’s Houthis Claim Missile Strike On Saudi Oil Refinery Amid Escalating Tensions

Houthis claimed a missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery, attacks on military aircraft and clashes near Bab el-Mandeb, escalating regional tensions and threatening oil supplies.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Houthis claimed striking Ras Tanura oil refinery, causing a fire.
  • Group also claimed attacking Saudi aircraft and repelling advances.
  • Saudi coalition intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh.
  • Intensified fighting shattered truce amid rising regional tensions.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday that they had struck Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery, the kingdom’s largest, with a ballistic missile.

The group also claimed to have attacked Saudi military aircraft and repelled an advance by Saudi-backed forces near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key shipping route in the Red Sea.

Escalating hostilities between Yemen and Saudi Arabia have further disrupted oil supplies and raised the risk of a wider regional conflict, eight months after the Iran war began, Reuters reported.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Jail Escape: 13 Of 17 Prisoners Recaptured, 9 Staff Suspended

Houthis Claim Fire At Ras Tanura Refinery

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the missile strike had caused a fire at the Ras Tanura complex, which includes an oil refinery and a shipping terminal on the Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm the reported attack.

Ras Tanura has a refining capacity of 550,000 barrels per day and was temporarily shut during the early months of the Iran war as a precautionary measure.

Nearly all Saudi Arabia’s oil exports pass through two main ports: Ras Tanura on the Gulf and Yanbu on the Red Sea. The Houthis have attacked both ports in the past.

Bloomberg News, citing a person familiar with the matter, reported that Saudi Arabia had contained a fire near Ras Tanura’s terminal.

Houthis Claim Attacks On Saudi Military Aircraft

The Houthis also said they had targeted two military transport aircraft at Najran Airport and an airbase in Khamis Mushait. Saudi Arabia did not immediately confirm the reported attacks.

On Tuesday afternoon, civil defence authorities briefly issued an air raid alert in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government said it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis towards Riyadh.

The Houthis also claimed to have repelled an advance by forces they described as Saudi-backed from the southern approaches to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Earlier this month, Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces pushed the Houthis out of coastal areas they had seized in September, weakening the group’s hold over a vital Red Sea oil route.

Fighting Intensifies Around Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV reported that Saudi forces had carried out strikes on the Yemeni city of Mocha. There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia.

The renewed fighting has shattered a United Nations-brokered truce agreed in 2022 between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

Also Read: 5 PM Deadline, CCTV Rules, No Overnight Stay: Delhi Police’s Rules For Congress Ramlila Maidan Rally

Regional Powers Seek To Ease Tensions

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan met Iranian officials in Tehran in an effort to reduce regional tensions.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s parliament authorised the country’s military on Monday to help defend Saudi Arabia if requested. Egypt has said it is considering joining the three countries in a mutual defence pact.

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent attacks did the Houthis claim to have carried out?

The Houthis claimed to have struck Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery with a ballistic missile and attacked Saudi military aircraft. They also said they repelled an advance near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

What is the significance of the Ras Tanura oil complex?

Ras Tanura is Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery, with a capacity of 550,000 barrels per day. Nearly all of Saudi Arabia's oil exports pass through this key complex or Yanbu.

What has been the impact of the renewed fighting in the region?

The escalating hostilities have disrupted oil supplies and raised the risk of a wider regional conflict. The renewed fighting also shattered a UN-brokered truce agreed upon in 2022.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 27 Oct 2026 08:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia Houthi Iran War Bab El-Mandeb Tanura Refinery
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Saudi Offers $1 Billion To Houthis For Ceasefire During Defence Talks In Iran: Report
Saudi Offers $1 Billion To Houthis For Ceasefire During Defence Talks In Iran: Report
World
Israel Election Sees Historic 44.9% Turnout As Netanyahu Faces Crucial Battle
Israel Elections Break 53-Year Record, Voter Turnout Hits 44.9%
World
‘Clothes Torn, Bruises And Scratches’: Former Miss Switzerland Accuses Trump Of Rape
‘Clothes Torn, Bruises And Scratches’: Former Miss Switzerland Accuses Trump Of Rape
World
‘Declaration Of War’: Houthis Warn Egypt After Cairo Backs Military Support For Saudi Arabia
‘Declaration Of War’: Houthis Warn Egypt After Cairo Backs Military Support For Saudi Arabia
Advertisement

Videos

Israel Election: Netanyahu Faces Tough Challenge as Gadi Eisenkot Leads Opinion Polls
Maharashtra MLC Election: First-Preference Vote Counting Begins, Trends Expected After 4 PM
Bihar MLC Election: Anant Singh’s House Prepares 2 Lakh Gulab Jamuns Before Results
Bihar MLC Election: Neeraj Kumar Confident of Victory, Targets Anant Singh Over Rebellion
SIR Case: Supreme Court Grants Time to Petitioners, Next Hearing Likely on November 17
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget